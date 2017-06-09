METALS-Copper hits five-week high on China data, lower inventories

* LME/ShFE arb: tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2
By Zandi Shabalala
LONDON, June 9 Copper hit its highest in over
five weeks on Friday, helped by concerns over supply from Chile,
recent data pointing to robust import demand in China and
falling stocks of the metal.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
ended 1.3 percent higher at $5,804 a tonne, after touching
$5,813, its highest since May 2.
Copper, used in power and construction, made its biggest
weekly gains since mid-March, ending about 2.5 percent higher.
"Chinese trade data registered another surplus in May, its
helped coax copper prices higher," said Kash Kamal, a
commodities analyst at Sucden Financial.
"Still, the tentative macro environment and stronger dollar
outlook is likely to cap gains on the upside and we have a
limited view on additional upside potential," he said.
COPPER INVENTORIES: Falling stocks of copper support the
price. Copper inventories in LME warehouses MCU-STOCKS fell
9,475 tonnes on Friday to 276,875 tonnes and are down almost 20
percent from a seven-month high May.
CHINA DATA: China reported stronger-than-anticipated exports
and imports for May on Thursday, despite falling commodity
prices, indicating the economy is holding up better than
expected despite rising lending rates and a cooling property
market.
COPPER MINES RESTART: Chilean copper company Codelco
has restarted operations at mines in the northern
part of the country after a rain storm caused a series of
precautionary closures.
TECHNICALS: "Copper, which broke the recent daily downtrend
yesterday and closed strongly, held the momentum today to
challenge $5,800 area as shorts covered and supported again by
further LME stock declines," Sucden said in a note.
UK ELECTION: British voters dealt Prime Minister Theresa May
a devastating blow in a snap election, wiping out her
parliamentary majority and throwing the country into political
turmoil.
OTHER ASSETS: Sterling spiralled lower as British elections
left no single party with a clear claim to power, sideswiping
investors who had already weathered major risk events in the
United States and Europe.
ALUMINIUM: Benchmark aluminium down 1.4 percent on
the week, on track to clock its worst week since mid-April. It
was up 0.3 percent on Friday at $1,907 per tonne.
ALUMINIUM SUPPLY: The metal fell sharply this week as
traders brushed aside news that Qatar's exports of the metal had
been blocked and focused instead on weak Chinese demand and
rising geopolitical tensions.
SUPPLY: Miner Alcoa said it had restarted half the
capacity at its 300,000 tonnes per year Portland smelter in
Australia crippled by a blackout half a year ago.
ZINC RISES: LME zinc rebounded from a seven-month
low of $2,427.50 touched on Wednesday. It was 2.7 percent higher
at $2,533 a tonne.
OTHER PRICES: Nickel closed 1.9 percent higher
at$8,980 a tonne, lead rose 0.4 percent to $2,099, while
tin fell 2 percent to $18,800.
