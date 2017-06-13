METALS-Copper slips from near two-month top ahead of Fed

(Adds details, comments and updates prices)
MELBOURNE, June 13 London copper eased on
Tuesday from near a two-month high ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's interest rate decision due later in the week, while
China zinc prices slumped towards seven-month lows alongside
falling steel.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its
benchmark interest rate this week due to a tightening labour
market and may also provide more detail on its plans to shrink
the mammoth bond portfolio it amassed to nurse the economic
recovery.
Rising interest rates are expected to shore up the dollar,
making dollar-based commodities more expensive for holders of
other currencies and dampening demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper fell 0.7
percent to $5733 a tonne by 0726 GMT, extending a small 0.6
percent drop in the previous session.
* TECHNICALS: LME copper has been challenging resistance
around the 100-day moving average at $5784 a tonne, having
reached $5,832 a tonne on Friday which was its highest since
April 10.
* SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper
fell 1.1 percent to 45830 yuan ($6,742) a tonne.
* ZINC: Premiums for zinc held in China's bonded zones have
surged to $195-205 from $155 last week ZN-BMPBW-SHMET. Signs
of supply stress also showed on the ShFE, where front month
prices flaring to more than 2000 yuan above the third month
futures contract on Monday.
* ZINC: Industry sources said that shorts on the front month
SHFE were being forced to cover their positions. Since ShFE
accepts mostly Chinese brands for delivery against its front
month futures contract, the spillover effect into LME may be
limited, they said.
* U.S. ECONOMY: U.S. inflation expectations tumbled last
month, with one key measure hitting its lowest level since early
2016, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey
that could amplify the central bank's concern over a broad slump
in prices.
* CHINA ECONOMY: A small majority of traders in China's
financial markets think its central bank will likely raise
short-term interest rates this week if the U.S. Federal Reserve
hikes its key policy rate, as widely expected, according to a
Reuters poll.
* COPPER DEMAND: The growing number of electric vehicles
hitting roads is set to fuel a nine-fold increase in copper
demand from the sector over the coming decade, according to an
industry report on Tuesday.
* WAREHOUSES: French bank Natixis has sued metals
broker Marex Spectron for $32 million over alleged fraudulent
receipts for nickel stored at warehouses in Asia run by a unit
of commodities giant Glencore GLEN.L, a court filing showed.
* ZINC: China is likely to step up imports of refined zinc
from May, industry sources said last month, as dwindling global
supplies of concentrate hit local output of the metal, used to
galvanise steel.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
BASE METALS PRICES 0730 GMT
Three month LME copper 5736.5
Most active ShFE copper 45830
Three month LME aluminium 1885
Most active ShFE aluminium 13700
Three month LME zinc 2452.5
Most active ShFE zinc 20720
Three month LME lead 2057
Most active ShFE lead 16820
Three month LME nickel 8775
Most active ShFE nickel 72540
Three month LME tin 19165
Most active ShFE tin 144850
BASE METALS ARBITRAGE
LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 324.92
LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 324.92
LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 734.71
LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -145.5
3
LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2273.0
2
($1 = 6.7975 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Vyas Mohan)