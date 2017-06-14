METALS-Copper prices fall ahead of U.S. Fed outlook

SYDNEY, June 14 Copper prices eased in early
Asian trading, with investors cautious ahead of the outcome of a
two-day meeting where the U.S Federal Reserve is expected to
hike interest rates and give clues on its policy outlook for the
rest of the year.
The U.S. central bank is scheduled to release its interest
rate decision at 1800 GMT on Wednesday at the conclusion of its
policy meeting. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is due to hold a press
conference at 1830 GMT.
The timing and pace of further U.S. tightening could set the
course for base metal prices in coming months, according to
analysts.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LONDON COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange had slipped $4 to $5,713 a tonne by 0100 GMT,
extending losses from the previous session.
* SHANGHAI COPPER: The most-traded copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange opened down 0.69 percent at
45,750 yuan ($6,730) a tonne.
* CHINA DATA: Data on Chinese retail sales, industrial
growth and urban investment is due on Wednesday, with consensus
forecasts weaker for all three.
* PERU: Grupo Mexico SAB de CV will double its
metals smelting capacity in Peru because environmental
regulations have been loosened, said Peruvian President Pedro
Pablo Kuczynski.
* ELECTRIC CARS: The growing number of electric vehicles
hitting roads is set to fuel a nine-fold increase in copper
demand from the sector over the coming decade, according to an
industry report.
* COPPER STOCKS: Traders were watching stock movements in
LME approved warehouses, which rose 2,700 tonnes to 279,575
tonnes, but overall inventories are still down more than 20
percent since May 4. MCUSTX-TOTAL
* QATAR: Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant is now exporting
metals via ports in Kuwait and Oman, as well as a Qatari
container port, following a diplomatic row with neighbours that
had blocked shipments.
NICKEL: LME nickel rebounded by 1 percent to
$8,780 a tonne, recouping overnight losses.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares crept higher on Wednesday after Wall Street
notched another all-time high, while the dollar and bonds
awaited clarity on the Fed's future path for U.S. policy after a
likely rate rise later in the day.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0200 China Retail sales May
0200 China Industrial output May
0200 China Urban investment May
0600 Germany Consumer prices final May
0900 Euro zone Employment Q1
0900 Euro zone Industrial production Apr
1230 U.S. Consumer prices May
1230 U.S. Retail sales May
1400 U.S. Business inventories Apr
1800 Federal Reserve announces policy meeting outcome
1830 Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds news conference
ARBS
($1 = 6.7981 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford)