METALS-London copper slips to 1-wk low after US rate rise

(Adds detail, updates prices)
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, June 15 London copper dipped to its
lowest in a week on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
raised rates for the second time this year, boosting financing
costs for industry.
Amid a mixed economic outlook in the United States and
slowing industrial activity in China exacerbated by the end of
financial quarter, metals could come under further selling
pressure, broker Kingdom Futures said in a report.
"Today sees U.S. jobless claims and ... any further signs of
slowing down will put further pressure on the metals prices," it
said.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper fell to
$5,642 a tonne, finding a floor at the 30-day moving average
which was also its weakest since June 8. Prices had pared losses
to $5,663 a tonne by 0741 GMT, still down 0.6 percent. Prices
are ping-ponging between the 30-day moving average and the
100-day moving average which is at $5,782.
* SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper
fell 0.4 percent to 45,600 yuan ($6,711).
* ALUMINIUM: ShFE aluminium fell 1.2 percent after
China's production surged to the second highest on record.
* STEEL MATERIALS: Steel materials zinc and nickel
were both up around 1 percent after capacity cuts in
China drove up steel prices by 3 percent.
* US ECONOMY: The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on
Wednesday for the second time in three months and said it would
begin cutting its holdings of bonds and other securities this
year, signaling its confidence in a growing U.S. economy and
strengthening job market.
* CHINA ECONOMY: China's central bank left interest rates
for open market operations unchanged on Thursday, shrugging off
an overnight increase in the U.S. Federal Reserve's key policy
rate.
* EURO ZONE ECONOMY: Euro zone industrial output grew in
April and employment rose in the first quarter of the year to
reach a record high, data released on Wednesday showed, in fresh
signs of healthy growth of the bloc's economy.
* RUSAL: Russian aluminium giant Rusal said it
plans to boost its production by 19 percent from 2016 levels to
4.4 million tonnes by 2021, amid rising global demand.
* ZINC: The global zinc market deepened its deficit to
92,400 tonnes in April from a revised deficit of 72,700 tonnes
in March, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group
(ILZSG) showed on Wednesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stock futures and Asian shares slid on Thursday, hit
by soft U.S. economic data, a relatively hawkish Fed and a media
report that U.S. President Donald Trump is being investigated by
a special counsel for possible obstruction of justice.
COMING UP: U.S. Industrial production May at 1315 GMT
0740 GMT
Three month LME copper 5661.5
Most active ShFE copper 45600
Three month LME aluminium 1877
Most active ShFE aluminium 13560
Three month LME zinc 2512
Most active ShFE zinc 21130
Three month LME lead 2085
Most active ShFE lead 17110
Three month LME nickel 8910
Most active ShFE nickel 73300
Three month LME tin 19150
Most active ShFE tin 144790
LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 678.9
LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 678.9
LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 702.97
LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -446.3
LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1370.43
($1 = 6.7935 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 6.7947 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Joseph Radford)