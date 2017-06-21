METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway

(Updates prices)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat
on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices
lower overnight.
The dollar was at 97.747 against a basket of
currencies, having touched a five-week peak overnight, making
it attractive for sellers of copper in other currencies to
unload positions and book arbitrage profits.
"Currency moves are behind what's going on in copper today,"
a trader in Sydney said. "It's a dollar play at the moment."
* LONDON COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange was little changed at $5,659.50 a tonne by 0700
GMT after falling 1.2 percent in the previous session.
* SHANGHAI: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed 0.85 percent lower at 45,520
yuan ($6,663)a tonne.
* CHINA TIN: China's Yunnan Tin Co Ltd, the
world's biggest tin producer, says it has received government
approval for so-called "processing trade", churning out refined
metal for export using concentrate shipped in from
abroad.
* LME tin rose by 0.6 percent to $19,625 a tonne.
ShFE tin closed down 0.67 percent at 142,950 yuan.
* FRESH MONGOLIA HUNT: Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto
has started new exploration work in Mongolia's
Gobi desert after a gap of around five years, in a sign that
Mongolia is having some success at bringing back foreign
investors.
* NICKEL: LME nickel edged up 1.2 percent to $8,925
a tonne after shedding 2.1 percent overnight. Traders said gains
were capped as profit-taking set in after prices received a
fillip on Monday from news that about a dozen newly constructed
nickel smelters in Indonesia have been halted.
ShFE nickel closed 0.84 percent lower at 74,120
yuan.
($1 = 6.8318 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin and Biju
Dwarakanath)