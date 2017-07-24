METALS-London copper hovers around $6,000, near highest since March

(Updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, July 24 (Reuters) - London copper was marking time near its highest since early March on Monday ahead of the release of a spate of global manufacturing reports, underpinned by extended weakness in the dollar and prospects of tighter mine supply. Supply side concerns and a weaker dollar have driven base metal prices higher, ANZ said in a report. Union-represented workers and management at Antofagasta's Zaldivar copper mine in Chile failed to reach a wage deal on Thursday and they agreed to extend government-mediated talks into this week. "(That is) raising fears that strike action may disrupt output in coming weeks," ANZ said. * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper was trading down 0.1 percent at $5996.50 a tonne, as of 0734 GMT, following a 0.8 percent gain in the previous session when prices reached $6,051, their highest since March 1. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper ended little changed at 47,760 yuan ($7,073) a tonne. * SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS: Disruptions to copper shipments from Canada and Chile have undermined expectations for rising global copper supplies in the second-half of the year, cutting the charges that smelters charge miners to process metal. * INDONESIA STRIKE: An estimated 5,000 workers at the giant Grasberg copper mine operated by Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit will extend their strike for a fourth month in an ongoing dispute over layoffs and employment terms. * HEDGE FUNDS: Hedge funds and money managers increased their net long position in copper by 7,706 lots to 74,233 lots, the highest since February. * OTHER METALS: Steel-linked metals LME nickel, LME zinc and LME lead climbed half to one percent, with similar gains seen for those metals on the Shanghai exchange. * PHILIPPINES MINING: Supporting nickel, the Philippine's President said the government would draft a new law for the country's mining industry, which he said pays too little in tax and not enough to compensate for environmental damage. The country is a major supplier of nickel ore. * INDONESIA NICKEL: Indonesia exported 403,201 tonnes of nickel ore in the first six months of 2017, when a complete ban on exports was lifted, a mining ministry spokesman said on Friday. * COMING UP: Euro zone flash composite PMI July at 0800 GMT PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0734 GMT Three month LME copper 5998.5 Most active ShFE copper 47750 Three month LME aluminium 1920.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14455 Three month LME zinc 2775.5 Most active ShFE zinc 22950 Three month LME lead 2254 Most active ShFE lead 17445 Three month LME nickel 9615 Most active ShFE nickel 78950 Three month LME tin 20130 Most active ShFE tin 146500 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 476.97 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -601.3 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 682.29 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -897.67 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2510.86 ($1 = 6.7527 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)