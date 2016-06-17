METALS-Copper ticks higher as Brexit fears subside, zinc drops

* LME zinc stocks log nearly 20,000 T of inflows

* Nickel top performer after inventory delivery notices

* LME copper stocks seen up 50 pct over next month - traders (Adds quote, updates with closing prices)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, June 17 Copper prices steadied on Friday as market worries over a potential British exit from the European Union receded and the dollar eased, though a surge in inventories weighed on zinc.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed with a 0.3 percent gain at $4,552 a tonne, clawing back a little of the previous session's more than 2 percent decline.

Prices ended the week up nearly 1 percent but were still close to the four-month low touched last week at $4,483.50.

Copper recovered along with other markets, including European shares and oil, which climbed after a suspension of campaigning for Britain's EU membership vote next week following the killing of a pro-"Remain" politician.

"Market sentiment has been up and down like a yo-yo recently and for the next few days it will focus on the Brexit vote. We still believe that it is more likely the remain side will win," said Caroline Bain, senior commodities economist at Capital Economics in London.

Also supporting metals markets was a slightly weaker dollar , which makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

The mood was cautious after industry sources said that copper stocks held in London Metal Exchange warehouses in Asia are set to jump by about 50 percent in the next month as metal is shifted out or diverted away from top consumer China.

Zinc, the best LME performer this year with gains of 23 percent, went into negative territory after the LME released data showing a surge of 19,750 tonnes arriving at LME warehouses in New Orleans.

Three-month zinc ended 0.4 percent down at $1,981 a tonne, retreating from an earlier high of $2,028.

While many investors are bullish about zinc because of potential shortages after the closure of major mines, analysts have warned that there are also large amounts of hidden stocks that are not stored in LME-registered depots.

"I always make the point that there is a certain amount of zinc sitting out there that is unknown. It (the inflows) certainly could undermine what has been a sentiment-fuelled rally," Bain said.

The best performer on Friday was nickel, which closed 2.3 percent higher at $9,070 after holders of LME nickel inventories gave shipment notices for 10,722 tonnes, reducing availability.

"Nickel is outperforming the complex aided by the large stock draw," said Dee Perera at broker Marex Spectron.

Aluminium closed with a 0.7 percent gain at $1,615, lead fell 0.7 percent to $1,693 and tin edged up 0.1 percent to $17,025.

Most active ShFE tin ($1 = 6.5878 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Dale Hudson and David Goodman)