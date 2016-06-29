METALS-Copper hits eight-week peak as Brexit fears fade, dollar dips

* Dollar index falls, pares some of gains since Brexit vote

* Copper prices still to fall to year-end on rising supply -UBS

* Signs that China gradually increasing aluminium output (Updates with closing prices)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, June 29 Copper and nickel climbed to the highest levels in nearly eight weeks on Wednesday, bolstered by a softer dollar and fading fears about Britain's vote to exit the European Union.

Zinc and lead touched three-week highs as the dollar gave up some of its gains made since the Brexit vote last week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit a peak of $4,847.50 a tonne, the highest since May 5, building on a 2.3 percent gain in the previous session. It failed to trade in closing open outcry activity and was bid at $4,838, up 0.4 percent.

"It seems that the Brexit issue is gradually taking a back seat on the metals markets, and so market participants are now focusing again more on fundamental data," said analyst Daniel Briesemann at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

"In the case of many metals, the supply-demand situation points to higher metal prices over the course of this year."

After touching a low of $4,588 on Friday after the UK Brexit vote, copper has rallied more than 5 percent as investors bought futures to cancel short positions and hoped for more global stimulus measures.

The dollar index was down 0.6 percent, paring gains after soaring to the highest level in over three months following last week's Brexit vote.

But analysts were divided about whether the copper market would see more supply from mines in the coming months.

"Beyond the short-term gyrations, the bias for copper is for it to still ease from here through the rest of the year. Demand is positive but it's not spectacular and many signals point to a copper market that is well supplied," said analyst Daniel Morgan at UBS in Sydney.

However, Briesemann disagreed with forecasts that ample supply would knock the market in the second half of the year.

"I personally think that many market participants are too optimistic regarding supply and there is clearly scope for disappointment."

LME nickel ended 1.1 percent firmer at $9,440, the strongest since May 5, while zinc finished up 0.7 percent at $2,089 and lead climbed 2 percent to close at $1,770, the latter two touching the highest levels since June 9.

Tin ended up 1.2 percent at $17,095 and aluminium rose 0.7 percent to $1,635.50.

There was concern that the world's biggest aluminium producer China, after signs of curbing output late last year, was gradually increasing production again.

Most active ShFE tin (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton and Louise Heavens; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Alexandra Hudson)