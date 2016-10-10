METALS-London nickel jumps as China returns after break

MELBOURNE Oct 10 London nickel rose on Monday
as Chinese markets returned after a week long break and traders
bought the metal, which fell last week when Indonesian officials
said they were considering reinstating nickel ore exports.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month nickel on the London metal Exchange
climbed 1 percent to $10,300 a tonne. Prices fell 3.5 percent
last week.
* Indonesia could export up to 15 million tonnes of nickel
ore in 2017 if it amends a ban on unprocessed ore exports, a
mining ministry official said on Friday.
* Copper rose 0.3 percent to $4,790 a tonne by 0111
GMT, following from a small gain in the previous session.
* Shanghai Futures Exchange nickel fell by 0.7
percent. ShFE copper fell by 0.5 percent.
* U.S. employment growth eased for the third straight month
in September and the jobless rate rose, but the slowdown was not
expected to prevent the Federal Reserve from raising interest
rates later this year.
* Japan's core machinery orders were expected to fall for
the first time in three months in August, a Reuters poll found,
suggesting a strong yen and weak domestic and external demand
may have kept companies cautious towards investment.
* The German economy will grow slightly faster than expected
this year due to state spending on migrants and soaring private
consumption, the Economy Minister said on Friday, and he called
for more public investment in schools and roads.
* Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long
positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to Oct.
4, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on
Friday.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares crept higher and the Mexican peso jumped on
Monday as odds of a victory by Republican nominee Donald Trump
for the U.S. presidential bid widened just hours before a debate
with Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Trade data Aug
0830 Euro zone Sentix index Oct
1400 U.S. Employment trends Sep
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Michael Perry)