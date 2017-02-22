METALS-Copper steadies as U.S. dollar slips

SYDNEY Feb 22 Copper steadied in early trading
on Wednesday, after slipping overnight, as a weaker U.S. dollar
limited profit taking.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was flat at $6,060 a tonne by 0100 GMT after dropping 0.2
percent the previous session.
* The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange dipped 0.2 percent to 48,930 yuan ($7,111)a
tonne.
* Disruptions and labour negotiations continue to affect
production at two of the world's largest copper mines.
* Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, said
on Tuesday it would not begin replacing striking workers for at
least 30 days into a work stoppage to show its commitment to
dialogue.
* U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance is
likely to erode economic growth over the longer term and
therefore demand for raw materials, the chief executive of the
world's biggest miner, BHP Billiton, said on
Tuesday.
* Global aluminium output was running at an annualised pace
of 62.0 million tonnes in January, a new all-time
record.
* The worldwide nickel market moved to a surplus of 9,700
tonnes in December from a deficit of 1,700 tonnes the previous
month, the International Nickel Study Group said on
Tuesday.
* Fed up with unpredictable and often exorbitant electricity
prices, Sun Metals CEO Yun Birm Choi plans to invest A$183
million ($140 million) to build a massive solar farm to power
his zinc refinery in the Australian outback.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday, joining a
record-setting night for world markets as investors cheered
upbeat factory activity in Europe and solid earnings on Wall
Street.
* The dollar edged down in Asian trading on Wednesday as
investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest
meeting for clues as to the pace of interest rate hikes, while
the euro nursed losses and remained pressured by European
political woes.
DATA/EVENTS
0130 China House prices Jan
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Feb
0930 Britain GDP 2nd release Q4
1500 U.S. Existing home sales Jan
1900 Minutes of Federal Reserve's Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting
($1 = 6.8810 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)