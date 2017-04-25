METALS-Copper turns higher as Asian equities soar on French vote

(Updates prices, adds quotes)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, April 25 Copper reversed early losses in
Asia on Tuesday to trade higher on the back of strong regional
equities markets that broadened investor appeal for cyclical
assets such as industrial commodities.
"All regional equity markets are higher as is oil and the
base metals complex as yesterday's broader 'risk on' theme is
maintained," commodities broker Marex Spectron said in a note.
Asian equities coasted to a near two-year high, buoyed by a
jump in risk appetite following the centrist victory in the
first round of the French presidential election.
"Asian markets appear to be still lingering in the glow of
relief after the French election," said Jingyi Pan, market
strategist at IG in Singapore. "The jubilance in markets
overnight has also added to the optimism."
* COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
gained percent to $5,680 a tonne by 0715 GMT.
* SHANGHAI: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange settled 0.04 percent higher at 46,030
yuan ($6,687)a tonne.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: Mining company Anglo American
reported a 9 percent rise in overall production for the first
quarter of 2017 compared with 2016, but copper output fell 3
percent because of poorer grades and a temporary suspension at
the El Soldado mine in Chile.
* PERU STRIKE: Workers at mining company Southern Copper
Corp in Peru have reached a deal with management
to end a two-week strike, a union official and a company
spokesman told Reuters on Monday.
* OTHER ShFE METALS: Tin ended 0.14 percent lower
at 137,610 yuan, while lead finished 0.22 percent
higher at 15,945 yuan. ShFE zinc gained 0.19 percent to
21,55 yuan. ShFE aluminium ended 0.77 percent up at
14,375 yuan a tonne.
* LME DELAY: The launch of the London Metal Exchange's new
precious metals contracts will be delayed until July 10, more
than a month later than previously announced, it said on Monday.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Amrutha Gayathri)