METALS-China demand concern keeps nickel near 10-month low

* BHP cuts copper output guidance
* LME aluminium stocks at lowest since 2008
* LME/SHFe arb: tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, April 26 Nickel prices slid on Wednesday
towards the 10-month lows hit earlier this week on worries about
demand from top consumer China after its trade data showed
falling imports of the metal, which is used to make stainless
steel.
Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange traded
at an unchanged $9,320 a tonne in official rings. Prices fell to
$9,230 a tonne on Tuesday, their lowest since June last year.
But John Meyer, analyst at SP Angel said he expected nickel
to be supported by concern about supplies of ore from the
Philippines, which last month ordered the closure of more than
half the nation's mines to protect water resources.
However, he said, "there is still a lot of stock for the
market to burn."
NICKEL STOCKS: Stock of nickel in LME warehouses at 379,338
tonnes account for about 20 percent of global consumption
estimated at around 2 million tonnes this year. Traders say
off-exchange inventories could also amount to around 400,000
tonnes.
IMPORTS: China's imports of nickel between Jan-March at
43,382 tonnes were down 60 percent from the same period last
year.
ALUMINIUM: Stocks of aluminium in LME warehouses have fallen
below 1.66 million tonnes to their lowest since 2008. Aluminium
firmed to $1,963.50 a tonne from Tuesday's close at
$1,963, not far from the 27-month high of $1,981 hit in March.
LEAD: A large holding -- between 40 and 49 percent of lead
inventories and cash contracts -- is adding to worries about
supplies on the LME market created by more than 50 percent of
warrants earmarked for delivery. <0#LME-WHC> MPBSTX-TOTAL
PRODUCTION: BHP Billiton, cut its full-year
production guidance for copper output by 17 percent to a range
of 1.33 million to 1.36 million tonnes.
CHINA: The pace of expansion in China's manufacturing sector
likely slowed in April, a Reuters poll showed, as factory-gate
price lost steam and authorities moved to tackle risks in the
property market and credit growth.
DOLLAR: Industrial metals overall are under pressure from a
higher U.S. currency that could potentially weaken demand. When
the dollar gains in value it makes commodities more expensive
for holders of other currencies.
PRICES: Copper was bid down at $5,704 a tonne from
Tuesday's close at $5,706, zinc rose 0.7 percent to
$2,623 and lead gained 0.7 percent to $2,185. Tin
traded up 0.8 percent to $19,780.
EQUITIES: World stocks hit a record high after strong
earnings and the prospect of tax cuts for corporate America
pushed U.S. shares to stratospheric levels.
(Editing by Edmund Blair and David Evans)