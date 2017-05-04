METALS-London copper near 2-week low on U.S. rate rise expectations

MELBOURNE, May 4 London copper fell on Thursday
after a big build-up in exchange stocks and as traders priced in
two U.S. interest rate rises expected this year that could curb
interest in dollar-denominated metals.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange edged down 0.2 percent to $5,589 a tonne by
0243 GMT, having earlier hit $5,567 a tonne, the weakest since
April 20. Prices extended losses from the previous session when
they recorded the biggest one day drop in 18 months.
* LME STOCKS: LME copper stocks surged by 31,250 tonnes, the
most recent data showed, dousing concerns over falling supply.
* SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper
fell 2.6 percent to 45,460 yuan ($6,591) a tonne.
* U.S. RATES: The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates
unchanged on Wednesday and downplayed weak first-quarter
economic growth while emphasising the strength of the labour
market, in a sign it was still on track for two more rate rises
this year.
* CHINA FOREX: China will step up its crackdown on illegal
foreign exchange deals this year as authorities boost
authenticity and compliance checks on trade and investment, its
forex regulator said on Wednesday.
* EUROZONE ECONOMY: The euro zone economy started the year
with robust growth that outstripped that of the United States
and set the stage for a strong 2017, preliminary estimates
showed on Wednesday.
* BHP: Australia warned on Thursday that a push by activist
investor Elliott Management to ditch global miner BHP Billiton's
dual listing may be a criminal offence and could lead to
civil penalties.
* COPPER: Southern Copper Corp on Wednesday
reported net income of $314.4 million for the first quarter, up
70 percent from $185.1 million a year earlier and 82 percent
above the $172 million posted in the fourth quarter of 2016.
* COPPER: Copper output in Democratic Republic of Congo,
Africa's top producer, hit 274,316 tonnes in the first quarter
of 2017, a more than 20 percent increase over the same period
last year, the central bank said on Wednesday.
* GLENCORE: Mining-trading group Glencore Plc has
hired the Bank of Nova Scotia to sell a portfolio of
royalty assets, including one for the Antamina copper-zinc mine
in Peru, four people familiar with the process have told
Reuters.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks retreated on Thursday, taking their cues from
a subdued session on Wall Street, while the dollar retained
gains made after the Federal Reserve delivered a hawkish policy
statement.
DATA/EVENTS
0750 France Markit services PMI Apr
0755 Germany Markit services PMI Apr
0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI final Apr
0900 Euro zone Retail sales Mar
1230 U.S. International trade Mar
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Factory orders Mar
BASE METALS PRICES 0043 GMT
Three month LME copper 5589
Most active ShFE copper 45440
Three month LME aluminium 1918
Most active ShFE aluminium 13905
Three month LME zinc 2579
Most active ShFE zinc 21550
Three month LME lead 2193
Most active ShFE lead 16120
Three month LME nickel 9250
Most active ShFE nickel 77820
Three month LME tin 19840
Most active ShFE tin 141730
BASE METALS ARBITRAGE
LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 442.38
LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1425.08
LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 186.43
LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -2039.97
LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2007.68
($1 = 6.8970 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)