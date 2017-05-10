METALS-Copper ekes out gains as LME stockpiles decline

SYDNEY May 10 Copper edged up on Wednesday
following a dip in London Metal Exchange stockpiles, although
concerns over rising supply and disappointing Chinese import
data continued to drag.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LONDON COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange was up 0.09 percent at $5,517.50 a tonne by
0230 GMT, extending the previous session's modest gains.
* SHANGHAI COPPER: The most-traded copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.5 percent to
44,930 yuan ($6,506) a tonne.
* COPPER STOCKS: Daily LME data showed copper stocks down
8,725 tonnes at 342,825. However, they remain near their highest
since last October, fuelling pessimism over demand following
hefty inflows in LME warehouses last week.
* MINE SALE: BHP Billiton, said it had
started a sales process to potentially divest its Cerro Colorado
copper mine in Chile.
* CHINA IMPORTS: The pullback in China's imports in April of
crude oil and major bulk commodities, except coal, is more of a
reminder that strong gains can't last forever than a warning
that demand is waning in the world's biggest importer of natural
resources.
* PHILIPPINES MINING: The new Philippines environment
minister on Tuesday said he wants to balance conservation and
mining interests, signalling intent to settle a bitter dispute
that has been one of the biggest economic conundrums of Rodrigo
Duterte's presidency.
* JAPAN TRADING HOUSES: Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui
& Co, Japan's biggest and second-biggest trading houses
by assets, returned to profitability in the financial year
ending in March, boosted by rising prices for coal and iron
ore.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Stock markets were put on edge by U.S President Donald
Trump's abrupt dismissal of FBI Director James Comey and rising
tensions over North Korea's nuclear programme.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China Consumer prices Apr
0130 China Producer prices Apr
0645 France Industrial output Mar
0645 France Trade balance Mar
1030 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speaks in
the Dutch Parliament
1230 U.S. Import prices Apr
1230 U.S. Export prices Apr
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
ARBS
($1 = 6.9064 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford)