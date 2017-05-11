METALS-Copper touches one-week high on short-covering, focus on China

* LME/ShFE arb: tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2
* Focus on Chinese industrial activity and investment
* Copper stalls ahead of resistance at $5,635
LONDON, May 11 Copper prices rose on Thursday as
funds cut bearish bets, but the sustainability of gains will
depend on industrial activity and investment data from top
consumer China next week.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange
finished up 0.8 percent at $5,543 a tonne after touching
$5,627.50, its highest since May 3, earlier in the session.
"The stronger oil price could be a factor," said Capital
Economics' chief commodities economist Caroline Bain.
"The PMIs (purchasing managers' indexes) and trade data
suggested the Chinese economy was weakening. If that is
confirmed in the activity data on Monday, then negative
sentiment could return."
CHINA DEMAND: China accounts for nearly half of global
copper consumption estimated at 23 million tonnes this year.
CHINA PRODUCTION: Industrial output is expected to have
risen by 7.1 percent in April, slowing from 7.6 percent in
March, when it rose the fastest on a yearly basis since December
2014.
CHINA INVESTMENT: Fixed asset investment probably stayed
relatively stable at 9.1 percent in April, from 9.2 percent in
March.
CRUDE: Oil prices rose after a fall in U.S. inventories and
a bigger-than-expected cut in Saudi supplies to Asia.
CHINA PMI: Surveys of manufacturers showed activity slowing
in April, while trade data showed import growth slowing and
export growth halving.
TECHNICALS: Copper stalled ahead of resistance around
$5,632, the 21-day moving average. Fibonacci support kicks in at
$5,410.
CHILE: Workers at BHP Billiton's Cerro
Colorado copper mine in Chile will strike for 24 hours in coming
weeks to protest against recent layoffs and the company's
general attitude towards miners, the main union said.
DISRUPTIONS: "In January, we estimated a disruption
allowance of roughly 1 million tonnes," Barclays said in a note.
"Only five months into the year, we conservatively estimate that
464,000 of supply has been lost to disruptions, or roughly 44
percent of our allowance."
PHILIPPINES: Extractive industries such as mining should be
promoted, not curbed, the Philippines' finance minister said,
promising investors there would be no more arbitrary suspensions
of operations and more transparency in regulation.
NICKEL SUPPLY: Prices have been supported this year by
worries about supplies of nickel ore from the Philippines, the
world's top ore producer.
NICKEL PRICE: Nickel closed up 2.1 percent at $9,310 a tonne
after an earlier one-week high at $9,385. Traders said nickel
was also up on short-covering, but that resistance at the 21-day
moving average around $9,650 could cap further gains.
PRICES: Aluminium ended up 0.5 percent at $1,875 a
tonne, zinc finished 0.4 percent lower at $2,591 and
lead closed down 0.6 percent at $2,177. Tin did not
trade but was bid up 0.9 percent at $19,850 a tonne.
