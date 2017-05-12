METALS-Copper stalls as equities rise and China outlook dims

(Updates prices)
SYDNEY May 12 Copper prices remained flat in
Asia on Friday as equities headed for a strong end to the week
and the short-covering that pulled the contract higher overnight
failed to re-emerge.
"The day brought a round of range trading in copper, with
those expectations of some short covering coming never
materialising," a commodities trader in Perth said on condition
of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak with media.
A weakened outlook for copper demand in China, which
consumes nearly half the world's requirements, amid soft data on
imports and demand growth, weighed on sentiment, the trader
said.
The negative sentiment was somewhat countered after the
People's Bank of China released funding to ease credit, which
could spur industrial and construction activity.
COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was steady at $5,538 a tonne at 0700 GMT after settling
a modest 0.8 percent up overnight.
* The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange closed 0.02 percent lower at 44,930 yuan
($6,508.86) a tonne.
* CHINA PMI: Surveys of manufacturers showed activity slowed
in April, while trade data showed import growth slowing and
export growth halving.
* NOBLE LOSS: Noble Group Ltd reported a quarterly
loss that pummelled its shares by a record 33 percent, stoking
worries the Singapore-listed commodity trader was failing to
recover from a crisis-wracked two years despite a deep
restructuring.
* HKEx: The head of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx)
said the bourse's upcoming commodity platform in
mainland China would support futures trading at other Chinese
exchanges.
* NICKEL: It may be going from bad to worse for the nickel
price, with conciliatory comments from the new mining minister
in top ore producer the Philippines adding to the risks of the
market being pushed into oversupply.
* GLOBAL: Asian shares were hobbled on Friday by a downbeat
performance on Wall Street though they remained on track for
weekly gains, while oil prices extended a rally on hopes for
output cuts.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Sonali Paul and Miral
Fahmy)