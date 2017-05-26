METALS-London copper near highest in three weeks

MELBOURNE, May 26 London Metal Exchange copper
hovered near its highest in three weeks on Friday, supported by
supply concerns after news of further disruption at Indonesia's
Grasberg, one of world's biggest copper mines.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded
little changed at $5,718 a tonne, easing 0.1 percent by 0143
GMT, to trim a small gain from the previous session. Prices on
Thursday tipped the highest since May 3 at $5,768.50 and have
held in a wider $5,480-$5,800 range since mid-April.
* SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up
by 0.1 percent to 45,970 yuan ($6,711) a tonne.
* HOLIDAYS: The London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures
Exchange will be closed on Monday for a long holiday weekend
* LME NICKEL: LME nickel was facing a 3 percent
weekly loss, after trade data this week showed that the
Philippines is ramping up ore exports to China, fuelling
concerns of oversupply.
* GRASBERG: Freeport McMoRan Inc said on Thursday
that mining and milling rates at its Grasberg mine in Papua,
Indonesia have been affected by an extended strike, and a "large
number" of about 4,000 absentee workers were deemed to have
resigned.
* OIL CUTS: Oil prices tumbled 5 percent on Thursday as the
extension of output curbs by OPEC and other producing countries
disappointed investors who had hoped for larger cuts, leading to
the biggest daily percentage slide in crude prices since early
March.
MARKETS NEWS
* Crude prices remained subdued early on Friday after an
agreement by OPEC to extend existing supply curbs disappointed
many who had hoped for larger cuts
DATA/EVENTS
0230 U.S. Durable goods for Apr
1230 U.S. GDP 2nd estimate Q1
1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index final May
PRICES
Three month LME copper 5720
Most active ShFE copper 45980
Three month LME aluminium 1960
Most active ShFE aluminium 14090
Three month LME zinc 2638
Most active ShFE zinc 22240
Three month LME lead 2096
Most active ShFE lead 15985
Three month LME nickel 9075
Most active ShFE nickel 75350
Three month LME tin 0
Most active ShFE tin 145370
($1 = 6.8500 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)