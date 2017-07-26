FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper hits two-year high as China looks to cut scrap imports
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
2017年7月26日 / 上午10点53分 / 1 天内

METALS-Copper hits two-year high as China looks to cut scrap imports

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

* LME/ShFE arb: tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)

By Peter Hobson

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Copper rose for a fourth day to the highest in more than two years on expectations of solid Chinese economic growth and curbs on scrap imports to China that could boost demand for refined copper in the world's largest metals consumer.

A weaker dollar and tight supply forecasts also buoyed prices, said ABN AMRO analyst Casper Burgering, with aluminium, nickel and tin also at, or near, multi-month highs.

But traders said gains had faltered as investors and producers cashed in on higher prices.

"I would advise to sell rallies from here unless we close above the recent high of $6,400," said Robin Bhar, head of metals research at Societe Generale.

COPPER: Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed up 1.7 percent at $6,330 a tonne after earlier touching $6,400, its highest since May 2015.

TECHNICALS: Rises above key technical levels triggered further buying as copper has climbed more than 5 percent in two days in the biggest volumes since November. "Options covering and momentum buying are all in the mix," said Bhar.

CHINA SCRAP BAN: Traders said prices rose on news that China could ban imports of some scrap metal, including copper, from the end of 2018, likely increasing demand for imported refined copper.

BAN IMPACT: However, metals researcher Antaike said the ban would likely affect less than the 1 million tonnes of imports that market participants were speculating could be impacted.

CHINA GROWTH: Metals were also supported by a better demand outlook from China after second-quarter growth beat expectations and the International Monetary Fund raised the country's 2017 growth forecast.

DEMAND: China accounts for nearly half of global copper consumption estimated at 23 million tonnes this year.

COPPER STOCKS: On-warrant stocks available to the market at LME-registered warehouses fell to 221,125 tonnes after 6,425 tonnes of cancellations, but were still up from a low of around 140,000 tonnes in May. MCUSTX-TOTAL

U.S. FED: The Federal Reserve was expected to hold interest rates unchanged in a decision to be announced at 1800 GMT.

CURRENCY: The U.S. dollar has weakened for five consecutive months, making dollar-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies and supporting demand.

FREEPORT: Indonesia's Mining Ministry said key issues still needed to be resolved before U.S. miner Freeport McMoRan Inc gets a new operating permit for its Grasberg copper mine, the world's second largest.

PRICES: Aluminium closed up 0.6 percent at $1,942 a tonne, nickel ended 0.3 percent higher at $10,040, zinc finished down 1 percent at $2,808, lead slipped 0.2 percent to $2,313 and tin finished up 0.1 percent at $20,325.

Additional reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Heinrich

