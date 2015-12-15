METALS-Copper falls in cautious trade ahead of Fed meeting

* Investors fear rate hike could hurt high-leverage miners

* Jiangxi copper, Antofagasta agree on 9 pct drop in fees (Recasts, adds comment/detail, updates prices, changes dateline)

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Dec 15 Copper fell on Tuesday as caution prevailed ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week, though signs that China's economy is stabilising put a floor under prices.

Investors have mostly priced in a Fed rate hike on Wednesday. However, there are concerns that a rate rise could hurt highly-leveraged companies, including some miners.

Almost $2 trillion of debt sold by energy and mining companies since 2010 is facing a wave of credit rating downgrades, and defaults are rising.

"Investors are worried that a big miner might default ...this is impacting metals, its a sentiment thing," said Gianclaudio Torlizzi, partner at T-Commodity.

But he added: "The fundamentals are getting better ... China is stabilising."

China's factory output growth reached a five-month high in November, signalling a flurry of stimulus measures by Beijing may have put a floor under the economy.

China consumes nearly half of the world's copper.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded down 1.7 percent in official midday rings to $4,600 a tonne, extending 0.6 percent losses from the previous session.

Prices appear to have found a near-term floor around $4,500, just above November's six-and-a-half-year lows, with traders expected to close short positions into the year end.

"I'm encouraged by the resilience in the base metals sector, unlike in precious or oil," said a trader in Mumbai.

Underprinning copper prices, global and Chinese mines are cutting output due to the low prices.

China's top smelter Jiangxi Copper and Chilean miner Antofagasta Minerals have agreed 2016 treatment and refining charges 9 percent lower than this year's fees, a signal that concentrate supply is tightening.

Other metals remained dogged by oversupply with producers reviewing capacity. Nickel and zinc, both used extensively in steelmaking, were especially hard hit by the sharp slowdown in China's steel sector.

Zinc traded down 2.3 percent in rings at $1,519, having earlier hit its lowest since late July, while nickel traded down 0.7 percent at $8,690.

The global nickel market remained in a surplus in October, but the oversupply narrowed slightly to 6,800 tonnes from a revised surplus the month before, figures from the International Nickel Study Institute showed.

Aluminium traded down 1 percent at $1,477.

Century Aluminium began shutting one of the two potlines at its Mount Holly, South Carolina smelter, on Monday ahead of a planned full curtailment on Dec. 31, even as a potential deal to keep the plant operating at reduced capacity gathered steam.

Lead was last bid down 1 percent at $1,719 while tin traded down 0.8 percent at $14,605.

($1 = 6.4613 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton, editing by William Hardy and Susan Thomas)