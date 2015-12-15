METALS-Copper falls as U.S. data cements rate hike view, boosts dollar

* Investors fear rate hike could hurt high-leverage miners
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Dec 15 Copper hit a week low on Tuesday
as the dollar rallied and investors feared the first U.S.
interest rate rise in nearly a decade could trigger a default
among highly leveraged miners.
The dollar firmed after data showed U.S. inflation pressures
rose in November, cementing expectations for a rate hike by the
Federal Reserve on Wednesday. A strong dollar makes
dollar-priced metals costly for non-U.S. investors.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
ended down 2.4 percent at $4,565 a tonne, having hit a week-low
of $5,554 earlier.
"Investors are worried that a big miner might default ...
this is impacting metals, it's a sentiment thing," said
Gianclaudio Torlizzi, partner at T-Commodity.
But he added: "The fundamentals are getting better ... China
is stabilising."
China's factory output growth reached a five-month high in
November, signalling a flurry of stimulus measures by Beijing
may have put a floor under the economy.
China consumes nearly half of the world's copper.
Copper appears to have found a near-term floor around
$4,500, just above November's 6-1/2 year lows, with traders
expected to close short positions into the year end.
"I'm encouraged by the resilience in the base metals sector,
unlike in precious or oil," said a trader in Mumbai.
China's top smelter Jiangxi Copper and
Chilean miner Antofagasta Minerals have agreed 2016 treatment
and refining charges 9 percent lower than this year's fees, a
signal that concentrate supply is tightening.
Other metals also fell, hurt by oversupply even though
producers have cut back output.
"There needs to be consensus about cutbacks, we hear stories
in China that some are cutting back but some are overproducing,"
said a metals broker.
Aluminium closed down 1.4 percent at $1,471 a tonne.
Century Aluminium began shutting one of the two
potlines at its South Carolina smelter on Monday, even as a
potential deal to keep the plant operating at reduced capacity
gathered steam.
Nickel closed down 2.3 percent at $8,550.
The global nickel market moved to a deficit of 400 tonnes in
October from a surplus of 8,500 tonnes the previous month,
revised figures from the International Nickel Study Group showed
on Tuesday.
Zinc ended down 3.2 percent at $1,504, at its lowest
point since mid-November, lead closed down 1.7 percent
at $1,708, while tin ended down 1.2 percent at $14,550.
