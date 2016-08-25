METALS-London copper mired near 2-month low as supply mounts

MELBOURNE Aug 25 London copper hung near a
two-month low on Thursday on evidence of mounting supply, while
nickel also weakened after lower shipments to China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was trading flat at $4,631 a tonne at 0040 GMT, following
1.7-percent losses in the previous session when it fell to its
weakest since July 24 at $4,622.50
* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper had ended the
overnight session down 2 percent at 36,100 yuan ($5,424) a
tonne.
* LME copper stocks have jumped by 14,625 tonnes, the latest
data showed, bringing total stocks above 250,000 tonnes for the
first time since November 2015. Stocks have shot up by a fifth
in the last week alone. MCUSTX-TOTAL
* Heavy losses were also seen in ShFE nickel which
fell 3.2 percent after China's imports slumped by 40 percent in
July, and as fears fade over a wholesale halt to Philippine ore
exports.
* U.S. home resales fell more than expected in July after
four straight months of strong gains, as a lack of inventory
limited choice for buyers, but further price rises suggested the
housing market remained on solid ground.
* China took aggressive steps on Wednesday to head off signs
of growing risks in its financial and banking system, unveiling
detailed rules to curb an unruly peer-to-peer (P2P) lending
sector and intervening in its money markets.
* Sundance Resources said on Thursday Australian
police are investigating allegations that the company may have
bribed politicians in Congo Republic to win permits to pursue a
major iron ore project.
* Australia's South32 Ltd, the world's biggest
producer of manganese, reported a 76-percent drop in annual
underlying profit, hit by weak metals prices, it said on
Thursday.
* China's imports of nickel and zinc slumped on the month in
July while its copper imports slipped by 3 percent, partially
due to seasonal factors with many factories closing over the
northern hemisphere summer.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks slipped on Thursday, taking their cue from an
overnight drop on Wall Street, while the dollar marked time
ahead of Friday's speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
at the global central bankers' meeting.
DATA/EVENTS
0800 Germany IFO business climate for August
1230 US Durable goods for July
1230 US initial jobless claims
1345 US Markit Comp Flash PMI for August
PRICES
($1 = 6.6562 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)