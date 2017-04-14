METALS-Shanghai copper hovers near 3-mth low in holiday-thinned trade

SYDNEY, April 14 Shanghai copper edged up on
Friday but was still mired near its weakest for the year as
mounting geopolitical tensions curbed appetite for risk, while
London markets were closed for the Easter holiday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper had
risen 0.5 percent to 46,290 yuan ($6,722) a tonne by 0114 GMT.
On Thursday, it fell to its lowest since Jan. 4 at 45,520 yuan.
Prices were set to close lower for a second week, with losses
targeting 1.5 percent.
* LME COPPER: The London Metal Exchange was closed for the
Easter break, reopening on Tuesday. LME copper finished up 1.1
percent on Thursday.
* NORTH KOREA TENSIONS: Military force cannot resolve
tension over North Korea, China said on Thursday, while an
influential Chinese newspaper urged the North to halt its
nuclear programme in exchange for Chinese protection.
* AFGHANISTAN: News that the U.S. dropped a massive bomb in
eastern Afghanistan late on Thursday added to uncertainty.
* CHINA ECONOMY: China's 2017 export outlook brightened
considerably on Thursday as it reported forecast-beating trade
growth in March and as U.S. President Donald Trump softened his
anti-China rhetoric in an abrupt policy shift.
* U.S. ECONOMY: The number of Americans filing for
unemployment aid unexpectedly fell last week and consumer
sentiment rose early this month amid continued optimism over
household finances, suggesting a sharp slowdown in job growth in
March was an aberration.
* COPPER SUPPLY: State copper commission Cochilco forecast
on Thursday that Chile would produce slightly less than 5.6
million tonnes of copper in 2017, down from a previous forecast
of 5.79 million, due largely to a strike at BHP Billiton's
Escondida mine.
* MARKETS: Wall Street indexes fell along with U.S. Treasury
yields on Thursday on safe-haven demand spurred by geopolitical
worries, and the U.S. dollar rebounded after a sell-off
following remarks by Trump on Wednesday was seen as an
overreaction.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
PRICES
BASE METALS PRICES 0112 GMT
Three month LME copper 0
Most active ShFE copper 46270
Three month LME aluminium 0
Most active ShFE aluminium 14130
Three month LME zinc 0
Most active ShFE zinc 21650
Three month LME lead 0
Most active ShFE lead 16305
Three month LME nickel 0
Most active ShFE nickel 81680
Three month LME tin 0
Most active ShFE tin 142560
($1 = 6.8865 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)