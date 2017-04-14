METALS-Shanghai copper hovers near 3-mth low in holiday-thinned trade

SYDNEY, April 14 Shanghai copper edged up on Friday but was still mired near its weakest for the year as mounting geopolitical tensions curbed appetite for risk, while London markets were closed for the Easter holiday. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper had risen 0.5 percent to 46,290 yuan ($6,722) a tonne by 0114 GMT. On Thursday, it fell to its lowest since Jan. 4 at 45,520 yuan. Prices were set to close lower for a second week, with losses targeting 1.5 percent. * LME COPPER: The London Metal Exchange was closed for the Easter break, reopening on Tuesday. LME copper finished up 1.1 percent on Thursday. * NORTH KOREA TENSIONS: Military force cannot resolve tension over North Korea, China said on Thursday, while an influential Chinese newspaper urged the North to halt its nuclear programme in exchange for Chinese protection. * AFGHANISTAN: News that the U.S. dropped a massive bomb in eastern Afghanistan late on Thursday added to uncertainty. * CHINA ECONOMY: China's 2017 export outlook brightened considerably on Thursday as it reported forecast-beating trade growth in March and as U.S. President Donald Trump softened his anti-China rhetoric in an abrupt policy shift. * U.S. ECONOMY: The number of Americans filing for unemployment aid unexpectedly fell last week and consumer sentiment rose early this month amid continued optimism over household finances, suggesting a sharp slowdown in job growth in March was an aberration. * COPPER SUPPLY: State copper commission Cochilco forecast on Thursday that Chile would produce slightly less than 5.6 million tonnes of copper in 2017, down from a previous forecast of 5.79 million, due largely to a strike at BHP Billiton's Escondida mine. * MARKETS: Wall Street indexes fell along with U.S. Treasury yields on Thursday on safe-haven demand spurred by geopolitical worries, and the U.S. dollar rebounded after a sell-off following remarks by Trump on Wednesday was seen as an overreaction. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0112 GMT Three month LME copper 0 Most active ShFE copper 46270 Three month LME aluminium 0 Most active ShFE aluminium 14130 Three month LME zinc 0 Most active ShFE zinc 21650 Three month LME lead 0 Most active ShFE lead 16305 Three month LME nickel 0 Most active ShFE nickel 81680 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 142560 ($1 = 6.8865 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)