METALS-Aluminium hits 3-week trough, copper touches 2-1/2 week low

LONDON, June 6 Aluminium prices hit a three-week
trough on Tuesday as traders brushed aside news that Qatar's
exports of the metal had been blocked and focused instead on
weak Chinese demand and rising geopolitical tensions.
Norway's Norsk Hydro said it was seeking other
routes for its aluminium exports from Qatar, which have been
blocked as a result of a diplomatic rift between the Gulf
country and several Arab states.
Norsk Hydro and state-owned Qatar Petroleum each own 50
percent of the Qatalum joint venture, which produces more than
600,000 tonnes of primary aluminium per year.
"On a global scale Qatar plays a minor role in the aluminium
market, direction is more dictated by China. There are
sufficient (aluminium) supplies in China, inflows into Shanghai
(warehouses) have increased and demand is relatively weak in
summer," said Casper Burgering, analyst at ABN Amro.
* ALUMINIUM: London Metal Exchange aluminium ended
flat at $1,903 a tonne, having earlier hit its lowest in three
weeks at $1,887.
"Physical (aluminium) premiums have already been falling for
weeks in most regions. Given that the availability of aluminium
is not likely to have increased substantially of late ... the
fall in premiums can presumably be attributed to a somewhat
weaker demand dynamism," Commerzbank said in a note.
* GLOBAL MARKETS: World stocks fell as tensions in the
Middle East, an election in Britain and upcoming testimony from
the former head of the FBI pushed investors away from risky
assets.
* COPPER: Copper ended down 0.2 percent at $5,616 a
tonne, having hit a 2-1/2 week low of $5,553 on worries over
Chinese and U.S. growth, and geopolitical risks.
* DOLLAR: The dollar sank to its lowest in more than six
weeks against the yen, but the fall failed to lift metals. A
weaker dollar makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for non-U.S.
investors.
* OIL: Oil prices fell further below $50 a barrel on
concerns that the Qatar diplomatic rift could undermine efforts
by OPEC to tighten the market. Lower oil prices decrease mining
costs and can deter investors from buying into commodity basket
funds that include metals.
* ZINC: Zinc, used to galvanise steel, closed down 1
percent at $2,461 a tonne, having hit a 2-1/2 week low of $2,458
earlier due to weak Chinese steel markets.
* STEEL: Chinese steel futures fell for a ninth straight
day, pressured by expectations of weak demand as a seasonal
construction slowdown in the summer months looms.
* OTHER METALS: Lead ended down 1.3 percent at
$2,074, tin closed down 2.3 percent at $19,675, having
earlier hit its lowest since late April, while nickel
ended down 0.6 percent at $8,860.
($1 = 6.7961 Chinese yuan renminbi)
