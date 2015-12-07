UPDATE 3-OPEC decision to keep output high pulls oil prices close to 2015 lows

* OPEC ditches any reference to output ceiling
* Group previously regularly breached 30 million bpd quote
* Analysts expect prices to fall further as glut balloons
(Adds Saudi comment, updates prices)
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 Crude oil prices dipped further
on Monday after OPEC failed to agree on output targets to reduce
a bulging glut that has cut prices by more than 60 percent since
June 2014.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
failed to agree on an oil production ceiling on Friday after a
disagreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran meant that the group
for the first time in decades didn't even mention an output
quota, which previously stood at 30 million barrels per day
(bpd).
"Past communiques have at least included statements to
adhere ... or maintain output in line with the production target
(of 30 million barrels per day). This one glaringly did not,"
Barclays bank said.
By abandoning output restraint, analysts said the group was
sending a message to other producers such as Russia and North
American shale drillers that it was willing to accept low oil
prices to defend market share.
"OPEC is sending an ultimatum to its competitors: the fall
in oil production should come from them," OCBC bank said.
Morgan Stanley said OPEC "believes its strategy is slowly
working".
U.S. crude was trading at $39.57 a barrel at 0810
GMT, down 40 cents. Internationally traded Brent futures
were down 20 cents at $42.80 per barrel. This left both
benchmarks near 2015 lows and not far off levels seen during the
peak of the global financial crisis of 2008/2009.
Bigger price falls earlier in the session were prevented as
the chief executive of Saudi Aramco, Amin Nasser,
said he expected some market adjustment and stabilization in
2016.
OPEC's output of more than 30 million bpd has compounded an
oil glut, pushing production 0.5 million to 2 million bpd beyond
demand and putting many producers under pressure, especially
small-sized U.S. shale drillers that have piled up large amounts
of debt.
Analysts said that OPEC would likely maintain production
around current levels and that a strategy on how to deal with
new Iranian volumes once sanctions against Iran are dropped
would be discussed at the group's next meeting in June 2016.
Because of ongoing oversupply, prices will likely fall
further, with the chief executive of French oil major Total
saying he did not anticipate an oil price recovery
because of supply outstripping demand.
"The effective removal of the OPEC quota leaves the market
in a more vulnerable position. Prices are likely to weaken this
week as the market turns its attention back on U.S. supply," ANZ
bank said, referring to near record U.S. crude inventories of
almost 490 million barrels.
"With Iran exports likely to start increasing next year,
this increases the likelihood of further weakness in crude oil
markets," ANZ bank said.
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Tom Hogue)