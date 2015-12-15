UPDATE 1-Oil steadies after losing streak, but oversupply concerns persist

* Brent flat after seven days of declines
* U.S. crude 3 cents higher after 1.9 percent gain Monday
* Investors await Fed decision later this week
(Updates prices, adds U.S. rate rise)
By Aaron Sheldrick
TOKYO, Dec 15 Brent crude was steady in Asian
trade on Tuesday, as investors took a breather after losses
fuelled by concerns about a global glut and mild winter demand
that sent prices close to 11-year lows during the previous
session.
Brent, the global benchmark, was unchanged at $37.92
by 0247 GMT after rising slightly earlier on Tuesday. The
contract settled down 1 cent at $37.92 a barrel on Monday, a
seventh day of losses.
The contract on Monday bottomed out at $36.33 a barrel, only
a few cents above the $36.20 low last seen during the 2008
financial crisis. Falling below that level would take Brent to
the prices not seen since the middle of 2004.
U.S. crude was up 3 cents to $36.34, after falling
slightly earlier. On Monday it rose for the first time in seven
days, adding 1.94 percent to $36.31, after also briefly flirting
with 11-year lows.
Bearish sentiment remains strong, fuelled by an OPEC
decision earlier in December to abandon setting a production
ceiling for the oil cartel and a likely rise in supplies from
Iran after sanctions are lifted following landmark deal on
Tehran's nuclear programme.
Traders said that the low prices heading towards the end of
the year were a combination of structural oversupply and
seasonal price weakness.
"The market is very weak as the weather is very mild with
reduced demand for heating oil," said Oystein Berentsen,
managing director of crude oil at Strong Petroleum.
Oil markets usually see strong demand towards year's end as
the northern hemisphere enters its peak heating demand winter
season. Yet an unusually mild start to winter, blamed at least
in part on the weather phenomenon El Nino, has limited the
amount of heating demand.
In the next two weeks, Japan, South Korea and Russia will
see milder than normal temperatures for this time of year while
the U.S., Canada and Europe will be "particularly" milder than
normal, according to a note from BNP Paribas published Monday.
This seasonal weakness is compounding a structural
oversupply as producers pump out anywhere between 0.5 million
and 2 million barrels of crude every day in excess of demand,
helping pull down prices by two-thirds since mid-2014.
"Land storage capacity is now limited but OPEC keeps
increasing production so the oil price is relentlessly trending
down. Short-term further pressure can be expected and rallies
will be sold. Iran may return to the market in January which is
causing concern of increasing oversupply amid a mild winter,"
said Berentsen.
Also looming large for oil market investors is the likely
increase in U.S. interest rates after the Federal Reserve meets
Tuesday and Wednesday. Crude, priced in U.S. dollars, typically
falls as the dollar strengthens since it becomes more expensive
for buyers paying in other currencies.
(Additional reporting by Henning Golystein; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)