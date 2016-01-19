UPDATE 10-Oil rebounds on record Chinese demand, oversupply caps gains

* Chinese oil demand rises to record 10.32 mln bpd - prelim data

* Oil market to stay oversupplied until at least late 2016 -IEA

* Iran ordered oil production ramp-up on Monday (Adds quote, updated prices; changes byline, dateline from LONDON)

By Devika Krishna Kumar

NEW YORK, Jan 19 Brent crude oil prices rebounded about 3 percent on Tuesday from 12-years lows after data showed Chinese oil demand likely hit a record high in 2015, but the recovery was not expected to last amid warnings that the market would stay oversupplied this year.

Analysts also attributed much of the bounce from under $28 a barrel to a brief short covering rally after oil prices crashed over 20 percent this year, triggering a record volume of short positions in the week through Jan. 12.

"It seems to be a healthy upside correction in an otherwise downtrending market," said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

The Brent contract for March delivery rose 91 cents to $29.46 a barrel, a 3.2 percent rise, by 11:33 a.m. EST (1633 GMT). It traded as high as $30.24, rebounding from $27.67 on Monday, its lowest since 2003.

U.S. crude fell 26 cents to $29.16 per barrel, after touching a high of $30.21. The U.S. market was shut on Monday due to a public holiday.

Traders said prices drew support from strong oil demand in China. Preliminary Reuters calculations based on government figures showed record oil consumption of 10.32 million barrels per day (bpd), up 2.5 percent from 2014, defying slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy.

The International Energy Agency, which advises industrialised countries on energy policy, said the global oil glut was set to last until at least late 2016 due to unseasonably warm weather and rising supply.

"...the oil market faces the prospect of a third successive year when supply will exceed demand by 1 million bpd and there will be enormous strain on the ability of the oil system to absorb it efficiently," the IEA said.

Global oil demand fell to a one-year low in the fourth quarter of 2015, the IEA said.

"I think the biggest problem for crude at these levels is storage and supply, other things are ancillary - that's giving the people who are shorting it confidence," said hedge fund manager Michael Corcelli.

The oversupply is set to worsen with the return of Iranian barrels to the market following the lifting of nuclear-related Western sanctions.

Iran said it could increase oil output by 500,000 bpd and issued an order to start the ramp-up on Monday, but the IEA estimates a more measured rise of about 300,000 bpd of additional crude by the end of first quarter of 2016. (Additional reporting by Karolin Schaps in London, Roslan Khasawneh and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)