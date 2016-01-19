UPDATE 10-Oil rebounds on record Chinese demand, oversupply caps gains

* Chinese oil demand rises to record 10.32 mln bpd - prelim
data
* Oil market to stay oversupplied until at least late 2016
-IEA
* Iran ordered oil production ramp-up on Monday
(Adds quote, updated prices; changes byline, dateline from
LONDON)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Brent crude oil prices
rebounded about 3 percent on Tuesday from 12-years lows after
data showed Chinese oil demand likely hit a record high in 2015,
but the recovery was not expected to last amid warnings that the
market would stay oversupplied this year.
Analysts also attributed much of the bounce from under $28 a
barrel to a brief short covering rally after oil prices crashed
over 20 percent this year, triggering a record volume of short
positions in the week through Jan. 12.
"It seems to be a healthy upside correction in an otherwise
downtrending market," said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at London
brokerage PVM Oil Associates.
The Brent contract for March delivery rose 91 cents
to $29.46 a barrel, a 3.2 percent rise, by 11:33 a.m. EST (1633
GMT). It traded as high as $30.24, rebounding from $27.67 on
Monday, its lowest since 2003.
U.S. crude fell 26 cents to $29.16 per barrel, after
touching a high of $30.21. The U.S. market was shut on Monday
due to a public holiday.
Traders said prices drew support from strong oil demand in
China. Preliminary Reuters calculations based on government
figures showed record oil consumption of 10.32 million barrels
per day (bpd), up 2.5 percent from 2014, defying slowing growth
in the world's second-largest economy.
The International Energy Agency, which advises
industrialised countries on energy policy, said the global oil
glut was set to last until at least late 2016 due to
unseasonably warm weather and rising supply.
"...the oil market faces the prospect of a third successive
year when supply will exceed demand by 1 million bpd and there
will be enormous strain on the ability of the oil system to
absorb it efficiently," the IEA said.
Global oil demand fell to a one-year low in the fourth
quarter of 2015, the IEA said.
"I think the biggest problem for crude at these levels is
storage and supply, other things are ancillary - that's giving
the people who are shorting it confidence," said hedge fund
manager Michael Corcelli.
The oversupply is set to worsen with the return of Iranian
barrels to the market following the lifting of nuclear-related
Western sanctions.
Iran said it could increase oil output by 500,000 bpd and
issued an order to start the ramp-up on Monday, but the IEA
estimates a more measured rise of about 300,000 bpd of
additional crude by the end of first quarter of 2016.
