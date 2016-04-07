UPDATE 8-Oil slips on modest Keystone impact; more volatility seen

* Market ends down 1 pct after earlier fall of 3 percent
* Data shows Cushing build on week to Apr 5 despite Keystone
* Iraqi oil exports trending higher in April than in March
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, April 7 Oil settled lower on Thursday
after data showed higher weekly inventories at the U.S. crude
storage base despite a pipeline outage, but prices pared losses
on short-covering, suggesting more volatility ahead.
"The energy trade remains choppy amidst fundamental and
macroeconomic cross-currents that are shifting daily," Jim
Ritterbusch of Chicago-based oil markets consultancy Ritterbusch
& Associates said in a note.
Brent futures settled down 41 cents, or about 1
percent, at $39.43 a barrel, retracing losses from the session
low that saw Brent down more than $1, or nearly 3 percent.
U.S. crude futures finished down 49 cents at $37.26,
after tumbling as low as $36.69.
Prices fell after market intelligence firm Genscape reported
a build of 255,804 barrels at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub
for U.S. crude futures in the week to Tuesday.
The build came even though TransCanada Corp had
shut since Saturday its 590,000 barrels per day (bpd) Keystone
crude pipeline that moves crude to Cushing and Illinois. The
shutdown was ordered after the company feared a potential
pipeline leak.
While Genscape did note a 481,485-barrel decline at Cushing
in the five days to Tuesday, potentially from the Keystone
outage, that was not enough to offset total inflows for the
week.
"I guess people were expecting even more impact from the
Keystone closure," said a trader.
Crude prices were also pressured by data showing oil exports
from Iraq's southern ports at an average of 3.494 million bpd
since the start of April, versus 3.286 million bpd in March.
Even so, as settlement approached, investors covered short
positions and Brent and U.S. crude futures retraced more than
half their early losses.
Some attributed that to investor optimism that aside from
Cushing, the overall supply-demand situation in U.S. crude is
becoming more balanced. A U.S. government report on Wednesday
showed a net draw of nearly 5 million barrels in domestic crude
stockpiles last week.
"This lower move today sets us up for a strong day tomorrow,
before the weekend," said Mark Scullion, broker at New York's
Eclipse International. "It's what you call the 'Friday Hedge'."
Ritterbusch projects choppy price action of between $35.00
and $38.30 in U.S. crude futures next week if the dollar weakens
further from the Federal Reserve's downplaying of U.S. rate hike
expectations.
