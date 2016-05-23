UPDATE 3-Oil prices fall on strong dollar, firm global supply

* U.S. rig count steady for first time this year
* Mkt waiting to see if US shale output restarts -investment
chief
* Brent to average $45 per bbl this year, up from $39
-Goldman
(Updates prices)
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, May 23 Oil prices fell in Asian trade
on Monday on a strong dollar and signs that global crude supply
is holding up even as volumes hit by unplanned outages rise to
at least five-year highs.
In a further indication of abundant supply, the number of
rigs operated by U.S. drillers was steady last week for the
first time this year.
Brent futures had dropped 57 cents to $48.15 a
barrel by 0641 GMT, after ending the previous session 9 cents
down.
U.S. crude futures fell 64 cents to $47.77 a barrel,
having settled down 41 cents the day before.
The dollar index was marginally lower on Monday after
gaining for a third straight week last week. A stronger
greenback makes dollar-priced commodities more expensive for
holders of other currencies.
That came as U.S. crude rose 3.3 percent last week, while
Brent was up 1.7 percent, as unplanned supply outages rose to
the highest since at least 2011 due to wildfires in Canada and
losses in Nigeria, Libya and Venezuela.
But global oil supply has still outstripped demand by around
1.5 million barrels per day, Russian Energy Minister Alexander
Novak said on Friday.
"It's hard to trade with the current volatility in oil
prices," said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at
Sydney's Ayers Alliance.
"We've run up from $44 a barrel on economic growth and
outages. Are we now at the top end? Does that mean at $49-$50 a
barrel we'll get U.S. oil shale production starting up?" he
said.
"With the U.S. rig count steady, people are waiting to see
whether producers will start turning some production back on."
Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs said in a research report on Monday
that it expected shale productivity gains through 2020, which
will push average breakevens for shale plays below $50 per
barrel for U.S. crude.
It also raised its average Brent forecast to $45 per barrel
this year, up from $39, while it said West Texas Intermediate
would average $45 per barrel this year, up from $38 previously.
But greater U.S. and OPEC supply meant it lowered its
forecasts for 2017, with an average of $55 per barrel for Brent,
from $60 previously, and $53 per barrel for WTI, against $58
earlier.
Elsewhere, Iran plans to increase oil export capacity to 2.2
million barrels by the summer and has no plans to freeze its
level of oil production and exports, its deputy oil minister was
quoted as saying.
A meeting of the OPEC exporters' group, including Iran, is
scheduled for June 2.
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Joseph Radford)