CORRECTED-U.S. crude oil remains below $40 as oversupply still weighs

(Corrects headline to say that U.S. crude remains below $40 per
barrel)
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE Aug 3 Oil prices edged up early on
Wednesday, supported by a weaker dollar, but U.S. crude futures
remained below $40 per barrel and Brent was below $42 as ongoing
fuel oversupply and stuttering economic growth weighed on
markets.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
trading at $39.63 per barrel at 0027 GMT, up 12 cents from their
last settlement but still below the $40 marker it settled below
for the first time since April during the previous session.
International Brent crude futures were trading at
$41.85 per barrel, up a mere 5 cents from their last close, and
failing to retake and maintain $42.
Analysts said a weaker U.S. dollar, which has shed 2.5
percent in value against a basket of other leading currencies
since July highs, was lending oil markets some support by
making fuel imports cheaper for countries using other
currencies, potentially stoking demand.
"Risks for oil remain skewed to the downside in 2H16. Supply
disruptions and risk appetite were supportive Apr-Jun, but
fundamental headwinds are growing, which outnumber any recent
positives," said Adam Longson of Morgan Stanley in an outlook to
clients.
The U.S. bank said the global economic outlook was also
weak, potentially hitting fuel demand. "We expect global growth
to move below consensus estimates," Morgan Stanley said.
Oil markets have been dogged by oversupply that started in
the crude sector more than two years ago and which has since
spread to refined products, leaving storage tanks filled to the
brink, and unsold fuel stored on ships.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)