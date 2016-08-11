UPDATE 8-Oil up 4 pct as Saudis mull meeting, tighter market forecast

* OPEC members, non-members to discuss price stabilization
in Sept
* Market should rebalance through second half 2016 -IEA
* Brent, WTI post biggest daily percentage gain in a month
* U.S. diesel cracks jump nearly 8 pct on Motiva refinery
fire
By Devika Krishna Kumar
NEW YORK, Aug 11 Oil prices jumped the most in a
month, rising more than 4 percent on Thursday, after comments
from the Saudi oil minister about possible action to stabilize
prices triggered a round of buying and the International Energy
Agency forecast crude markets would tighten in the second half
of 2016.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said OPEC members and
non-members would discuss the market situation, including any
action that may be required to stabilize prices, during an
informal meeting on Sept. 26-28 in Algeria.
The comments by the minister of the world's top oil exporter
triggered fund buying and some short covering, giving a boost to
prices, traders and brokers said.
Many traders remain skeptical of the outcome of the meeting,
expecting a repeat of the Doha meeting in April when talks fell
through after Saudi Arabia backed out, citing Iran's refusal to
join in a so-called production freeze.
The IEA, which advises large developed economies on energy
policy, forecast a healthy draw in global oil stocks in the next
few months that would help ease a glut that has persisted since
2014 on the back of rising OPEC and non-OPEC supply.
"The markets clearly are deriving support from both the IEA
report and statements from the Saudi oil minister," said Andrew
Lebow, senior partner at Commodity Research Group in Darien,
Connecticut.
"In a crude market that has seen a combined increase of
200,000 gross short speculative positions over just the past six
weeks, any talk of a potential coordinated effort from
producers, no matter how unlikely the prospect, will lead to
short covering."
Both benchmarks notched their biggest daily percentage gain
in a month. U.S. crude settled at $43.49 per barrel, up
$1.78 or 4.3 percent, while Brent crude closed $1.99 or
4.5 percent higher at $46.04, after both jumped more than 5
percent during the session.
Many analysts say they see oil prices trading within a range
for the next few weeks, but if Saudi Arabia talks up the market,
the potential for a significant drop in prices are high.
"The Saudis benefit from talking this market up ... they buy
a little time and give the market a chance to acquire better
balance," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Chicago-based
energy advisory Ritterbusch & Associates.
"If at the end of the day the Saudis don't go along with an
agreement to cut production, the market will go right down, just
like last time."
U.S. refined products futures, including gasoline and
diesel, jumped after Motiva Enterprises LLC's
235,000 barrel per day Convent, Louisiana, refinery was
evacuated due to a fire at a hydrocracker around midday on
Thursday.
Ultra-low sulfur diesel futures soared 5 percent to a
session high of $1.3934 a gallon, their highest since July 21
after the news.
Diesel crack spreads 1HOc1-Clc1, a key measure of margins
for refiners, jumped as much as 7.7 percent to a high of $14.72
during the session.
(Additional reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York,
Christopher Johnson in London and Henning Gloystein in
Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Matthew Lewis)