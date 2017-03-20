UPDATE 7-U.S. supply concerns keep oil prices under pressure

* OPEC leans towards cut extension but need non-members -
* Oil surges on talk of support from OPEC, but gains
* U.S. rig count at highest since Sept. 2015 - Baker Hughes
* J.P. Morgan cuts oil price estimates on higher supply
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, March 20 Oil prices slipped on Monday
despite news that OPEC was supportive of extending a six-month
deal to cut output as investors continue to grapple with worries
about growing U.S. oil output and high inventories.
Benchmark Brent crude futures briefly surged into
positive territory, but edged back down again, after sources
within the group said the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries was considering extending production cuts
into the second half of 2017.
The brief surge repeats a pattern that has emerged in the
last 10 days after a market rout that saw big speculators exit
bullish positions on persistently high inventory figures. Crude
has made a few attempts to rebound after a 10 percent decline a
week-and-a-half ago, but the surges have generally been brief.
Analysts say speculative investors are likely to keep
reducing bullish positions, thanks to optimism amongst U.S.
producers boosting drilling activity, which in part will offset
OPEC attempts at reducing supply.
"I think oil is reacting still to the steady rise in the
U.S. rig count and the realization that momentum is building to
the downside from the repositioning of speculative interests in
the market," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New
York.
Last week speculators cut more than 150,000 contracts
betting on firmer U.S. and Brent oil prices, a record
high.
Latest U.S. drilling data supported estimates for higher
production, with 14 oil rigs added in the week to March 17 to
631, the most since September 2015, energy services company
Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday.
Brent was at $51.67 a barrel, down 9 cents, at 11:53 a.m.
EDT (1653 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
rebounded from losses, but were down 43 cents to $48.35 a
barrel.
Growing U.S. production is playing into concerns about the
effectiveness of the deal between members of OPEC and other
producers.
An upgrade in non-OPEC supply prospects also led analysts at
J.P. Morgan to cut their 2017 and 2018 price forecasts to $55.75
and $55.50 for Brent and to $53.75 and $53.50 for WTI,
respectively.
"The risks that OPEC has painted itself into a corner cannot
be ignored and it may need to extend, or even increase, cuts if
the response from shale producers is more vigorous than we
currently model," they said in a report.
In a further sign that OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia was
adhering to its output cut pledges, official data showed that
its crude exports fell by about 300,000 bpd in January.
