UPDATE 7-Oil slides as rising U.S. crude, gasoline inventories surprise

* Surprise rise of 3.3 mln barrels in US crude stocks -EIA
* EIA oil supply/demand outlook: reut.rs/2r3ZH8Y
* U.S. gasoline demand also down from a year ago -EIA
* Row with Qatar could weaken OPEC output cut pledges
(Updates to New York, changes dateline, byline, updates
throughout, updates bullets, changes prices, adds quotes)
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, June 7 Oil prices slid more than 3
percent on Wednesday after the U.S. government reported an
unexpected increase in inventories of crude and gasoline,
fanning fears that output cuts by major world oil producers have
not drained the global crude glut very much.
Crude stocks in the United States grew 3.3 million barrels
to 513 million barrels, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA). That confounded forecasters who had
predicted a drop of 3.5 million barrels, especially a day after
preliminary data from the American Petroleum Institute indicated
an even bigger drop.
Gasoline inventories also unexpectedly rose, imports
increased, and exports dropped, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude futures fell 4.3 percent, or $2.04 a barrel, to
$46.16 a barrel, as of 11:18 a.m. EDT (1518 GMT). Crude slid to
its lowest level since May 9, with U.S. benchmark futures
down more than 10 percent in 10 days of trading.
Brent crude prices were at $48.40 per barrel, down
3.4 percent, or $1.72 a barrel.
Gasoline futures tumbled 3.6 percent to $1.4969 a
gallon, the lowest since May 10, as rising inventories fed
worries about weak demand. Overall gasoline demand is down 0.7
percent for the past four weeks from a year ago, the EIA said.
"Flagging gasoline demand continues to bedevil the market.
With gasoline currently the seasonal leader of the complex, its
weakness is dragging everything down," said John Kilduff,
partner at Again Capital in New York.
Prices slid even as some in the market remained concerned
about the move by OPEC members Saudi Arabia and the United Arab
Emirates to cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar, an
OPEC member that had agreed to cut only about 30,000 barrels a
day as part of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries agreement to reduce output.
However, analysts saw a risk that rivalries between OPEC
members could weaken the production cut agreement. Some were
already concerned about rising production from Libya and
Nigeria, which are exempt from the agreement.
OPEC has pledged to cut almost 1.8 million barrels per day
(bpd) to help reduce global inventories.
Royal Dutch Shell lifted force majeure on exports
of Nigeria's Forcados crude oil, bringing all the country's oil
exports fully online for the first time in 16 months.
Analysts said Qatar's isolation caused trade disruptions
that offered some short-term support for oil prices.
"Port restrictions on Qatari flagged vessels are going to
cause loading disruptions," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at
brokerage OANDA.
(Additional reporting by Scott DiSavino, Stephen Eisenhammer
and Henning Gloystein; Editing by Louise Heavens and David
Gregorio)