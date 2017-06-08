UPDATE 5-Oil edges off one-month lows, concern persists over supply

(Updates prices, refreshes lead)
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, June 8 Oil prices pared losses on
Thursday, having hit one-month lows earlier in the day after
unexpected surge in U.S. inventories and the return of more
Nigerian crude aggravated investor concerns about an already
oversupplied market.
The oil price has slipped below $50 a barrel despite a
pledge by the world's largest exporters to extend an existing
cut in production of 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) into next
year in an effort to reduce bulging global inventories.
Adding to concerns about supply outstripping demand, Royal
Dutch Shell on Wednesday lifted a force majeure on
exports of Nigeria's Forcados crude, bringing all the country's
crude grades fully online for the first time in 16 months.
Brent crude was flat at $48.06 a barrel by 1450 GMT,
having touched an earlier low of $47.56, while U.S. crude
futures were up 15 cents at $45.87 a barrel.
The market has also come under pressure from news of rising
output from Libya, which together with Nigeria is exempt from
the production cut made by the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries and its 11 partners.
"I've been quite bullish for the second half of this year,
based on supply and demand balances and I would still not give
up on that idea, that rebalancing is going to start in the
second half," PVM Oil Associates strategist Tamas Varga said.
"But if Nigerian and Libyan production is picking up as well
as they are now, then slowly, I am probably going to have to
start changing my mind."
The most actively traded Brent derivatives were bearish sell
options that would give the holder the right to sell at $45 and
$46 a barrel between August and December. <0#LCOOPav+>
U.S. inventories of crude oil and gasoline surprisingly rose
last week as refinery runs declined and exports fell, official
data showed on Wednesday.
"Unless data are released that make the latest inventory
build appear an anomaly, oil prices are hardly likely to make
any lasting recovery," Commerzbank said in a note.
