UPDATE 8-Oil creeps up from 10-month low, down nearly 4 pct on week

* U.S. drillers add 11 rigs in latest week - Baker Hughes
* Oil lifted as U.S. dollar falls
* Crude slumps about 20 pct in first half
By Scott DiSavino
NEW YORK, June 23 Oil futures edged higher on
Friday with a lift from a weaker dollar, but finished a fifth
straight week lower as OPEC-led production cuts have failed to
substantially reduce a global crude glut.
Brent futures settled up 32 cents, or 0.7 percent,
to $45.54 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI)
ended up 27 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $43.01 per barrel.
For the week, both benchmarks lost 3.9 percent, and oil
currently sits just off 10-month lows, beset by ongoing worries
about rising production. The five-week slide represents the
longest stretch of weekly declines for the front-month contracts
since August 2015.
Prices pared earlier gains after oil services firm Baker
Hughes showed U.S. drillers added 11 oil rigs this week,
the biggest increase in three weeks.
"The higher rig count this week reflects decisions made a
couple of months ago when oil prices were higher," said James
Williams, president of WTRG Economics in Arkansas. He said he
expects the current low prices to cause the count to fall in
some weeks over the next month or two.
The U.S. dollar was down 0.3 percent against a basket
of currencies, on track for its biggest daily percentage decline
since early June after weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data.
This boosted greenback-denominated oil.
Still, oil prices remain down about 20 percent this year
despite an effort led by the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries to cut production 1.8 million barrels per
day (bpd).
It puts the market on course for its biggest first-half
percentage fall since the late 1990s, when rising output and the
Asian financial crisis led to sharp losses.
"We doubt that demand growth will accelerate sufficiently to
break the current downward price momentum," analysts at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch said in a note on Friday, citing
surprisingly weak recent economic data in the United States,
China and Asia.
OPEC-led efforts to reduce production and end the oil glut
have been frustrated by soaring output from the United States
and OPEC members Libya and Nigeria, which are exempt from the
cuts.
Thanks to shale drillers, U.S. oil production C-OUT-T-EIA
has risen more than 10 percent in the past year to 9.35 million
bpd, close to the level of top exporter Saudi Arabia.
"Rising U.S. output continues to stress markets, with
increasing evidence that improved efficiency and technology
makes many of the shale plays profitable below $40 a barrel,"
analysts at Cenkos Securities wrote.
(Additional reporting by Karolin Schaps in London and Henning
Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David
Gregorio)