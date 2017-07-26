UPDATE 5-Oil jumps to near 8-week high after big draw in U.S. crude stocks

* U.S. crude stocks drop 7.2 million barrels in week - EIA

* U.S. gasoline and diesel inventories also draw - EIA

* Venezuela risk adds bullish tone

* Nigeria agrees to join push to rein in output (Updates with U.S. inventory data, changes dateline to New York)

By Jessica Resnick-Ault

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose to near eight-week highs on Wednesday, with Brent crude futures at over $50 a barrel, as a fall in U.S. inventories bolstered expectations that the long-oversupplied market was moving toward balance.

Brent crude futures were up 67 cents to $50.87 a barrel by 10:39 a.m. EDT (1439 GMT). Prices surpassed levels seen Tuesday when Brent futures strengthened more than 3 percent.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed 83 cents to $48.72 a barrel.

U.S. crude stocks fell last week as refineries hiked output and imports dropped, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell 7.2 million barrels in the week ending July 21, more than the expected decrease of 2.6 million barrels. The decline was the fourth consecutive drop, giving support to the market.

This added to hopes a long-awaited rebalancing was underway in the oil market. Saudi Arabia said on Monday it would limit oil exports to 6.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, down nearly 1 million bpd from a year earlier.

"Today’s report has strengthened the bullish sentiment already prevailing in the market, although the longevity of the move remains in doubt," said Abhishek Kumar, Senior Energy Analyst at Interfax Energy’s Global Gas Analytics in London. "Nevertheless, the country’s crude and gasoline stockpiles remain above their five-year averages, which will cap price gains."

The drawdown was a combination of higher exports from the United States, marginal decline in oil output and a rise in the refinery utilization rate, he said.

"The market has been tightening and the refinery margins are strong," said PetroMatrix managing director Olivier Jakob, saying the U.S. stock draw offered a boost to prices. "You add geopolitical risk premium for Venezuela, and you've got a strong market."

Venezuela, an OPEC member producing about 2 million bpd of oil, faces deepening economic woes and protests.

President Nicolas Maduro's opponents launched a two-day national strike on Wednesday to push him to abandon a weekend election. The United States is considering financial sanctions to halt dollar payments for Venezuelan oil.

Nigerian output slipped this week as leaks forced Shell to shut a pipeline exporting some 180,000 bpd of oil. Nigeria, which has been exempted from OPEC-led production curbs, has agreed to cap or cut output when it stabilised at 1.8 million bpd.

But analysts said the current oil price rally could encourage more production, particularly from the United States.

"Relieved bulls should be careful what they wish for. Any price rebound will only embolden U.S. shale producers at a time when rumours have started to emerge that the U.S. shale boom is slowing," PVM oil analyst Stephen Brennock said in a note.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Monday it would cut its 2017 capital budget by $300 million because of depressed oil prices, the first major U.S. oil producer to do so, after posting a larger-than-expected quarterly loss. (Additional reporting by Fergus Jensen in Singapore and Libby George in London; Editing by Edmund Blair and Frances Kerry)