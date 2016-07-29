Oil prices remain near April lows on ongoing oversupply

| SINGAPORE, July 29
SINGAPORE, July 29 Oil prices on Friday remained
around April lows as slowing economic growth threatened to
worsen ongoing oversupply of crude and refined products.
International Brent crude oil futures were trading
at $42.78 at 0127 GMT, up 8 cents from their previous close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $41.16,
up 2 cents.
Brent hit its lowest since April in the previous session, at
$42.56, while WTI hit a fresh low of $40.95 per barrel early on
Friday, and both crude benchmarks are now down around 20 percent
since their last peak in June.
Because of ongoing oversupply, U.S. bank Goldman Sachs
said this week that it did not expect a big recovery in
prices any time soon.
"We continue to expect that oil prices will remain in a $45
per barrel to $50 per barrel trading range through mid-2017 with
near-term risks skewed to the downside," the bank said.
Despite this, some analysts said recent price falls in oil
had been overdone, especially as demand remains strong despite
concerns over future economic growth.
"Investors have become overly bearish on oil as U.S.
production and gasoline inventories continue to rise. We think
those concerns are unwarranted. Underlying demand in the U.S.
remains robust," ANZ bank said.
