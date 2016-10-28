UPDATE 8-Oil prices slip, OPEC doubts offset U.S. rig count decline

* Baker Hughes rig count shows first decrease since June
* OPEC meeting yet to agree on output-cap plan -sources
* Russia thinks output freeze may be short-lived -Interfax
* Brent, WTI on track for 3 percent weekly loss
By Ethan Lou
NEW YORK, Oct 28 Oil prices fell below $50 on
Friday and were poised for their biggest weekly loss in six
weeks on doubts over OPEC's planned output cut, even as data
showed U.S. oil drillers cut rigs for the first time since June.
Data by oil services company Baker Hughes Inc showed
U.S. oil drillers cut two rigs this week, ending a 17-week
recovery in the rig count.
But the market's attention remained on disagreements at a
meeting in Vienna of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC), said James L. Williams, energy economist at
WTRG Economics in London, Arkansas.
"A two-rig count is not significant one way or another. That
could just be somebody moving rigs," he said. "All of the focus
prices-wise is on the OPEC meeting right now ... I don't think
we're going to get any positive news just yet."
Oil prices also slumped on news that the FBI had found
additional emails relating to Democratic presidential nominee
Hillary Clinton's past use of a personal email server for her
work as U.S. secretary of state. The U.S. stock market dropped
sharply, while the dollar rallied.
Brent crude futures were down more than 2 percent at
$49.42 a barrel by 2:10 p.m. EDT (1841 GMT).
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.4 percent
to $48.53 a barrel.
The benchmarks are set to show at least a 3 percent drop for
the week, the biggest loss since mid-September.
OPEC officials and counterparts from non-member producers
such as Russia started two-day negotiations on Friday in the
Austrian capital on limiting output to curb a global glut that
has weighed on markets for two years.
As of late Friday in Vienna, officials had yet to agree on
details on the plan to reduce output to between 32.5 million and
33 million barrels per day, with Iran opposing, sources said.
Russia, which has postponed its own domestic production-cut
meeting, expects a quick recovery in U.S. shale oil activity so
that an output freeze could be shortlived, Interfax news agency
reported.
Prices jumped as much as 13 percent after Sept. 27, when
OPEC announced its first planned output reduction in eight
years. The cartel is expected to meet on Nov. 30 to discuss how
much each individual member should cut.
Russia will organize a gathering of domestic oil producers a
week before the OPEC meeting, industry sources said.
A source close to one of the companies said the meeting had
been postponed beyond Nov. 9 after discussions involving Igor
Sechin, who heads Russian state producer Rosneft and is known
for his anti-OPEC stance.
