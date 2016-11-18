UPDATE 5-Oil down on firmer dollar, set for weekly gain on OPEC hopes

* Strong dollar weighs as chance for U.S. Fed rate hike
increases
* Saudi energy minister urges OPEC to cut output ahead of
meeting
* OPEC members propose Iran cap output at 3.92 mln bpd
By Ethan Lou
NEW YORK, Nov 18 A stronger dollar weighed down
oil prices on Friday, but Brent crude was headed for its first
weekly gain in five on hopes that OPEC might agree to limit
production cuts at the end of the month.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is
moving closer to finalizing its first deal since 2008 to limit
output, with most members prepared to offer Iran flexibility on
production volumes, ministers and sources said.
Iran has been the main stumbling block for capping
production, and while it has not yet responded to the proposal,
it suggests OPEC members may be coming nearer to a consensus
ahead of their meeting in Vienna on Nov. 30.
Prices, however, were depressed by a stronger dollar,
which reached its highest levels against a basket of currencies
since 2003 after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on
Thursday a rate increase could happen "relatively soon."
A stronger dollar makes oil, which is priced in the
greenback, more expensive to buyers using other currencies.
Brent was down 42 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $46.07
per barrel at 10:43 a.m. (1543 GMT), but it was still on track
to gain nearly 3 percent for the week, its first weekly increase
in five weeks.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 41 cents,
or 0.9 percent as well, at $45.01 a barrel. It was on track to
gain 3.6 percent for the week, the first weekly increase in
four.
OPEC agreed late September to limit production to boost
prices, but had not set out how much each individual member
should cut.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said after meeting
OPEC members he was more confident an output deal could be
reached between Moscow and the group to help to boost oil
prices.
Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said on
Thursday he was optimistic about OPEC's deal to limit oil output
and mentioned the lower end of a previously agreed production
target of 32.5-33 million barrels per day.
But analysts said there were still obstacles for OPEC to
overcome before it could reach a deal.
"Iranian and Iraqi intransigence to the proposed output cuts
remains in full force while competitive pressures among OPEC
members was highlighted by news that Iran displaced Saudi Arabia
as the top oil supplier to India," Stephen Brennock of oil
brokerage PVM said.
Jason Gammel of U.S. investment bank Jefferies said a cut of
at least 700,000 bpd was needed to balance the market in the
first quarter of 2017.
(Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London, Jane Chung in
Seoul and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita
Choy and Jane Merriman)