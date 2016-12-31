REFILE-UPDATE 7-Oil down, but ends year with biggest gain since 2009

(Deletes repeated words in third-last paragraph)
* Oil on track for largest annual percentage gain since 2009
* U.S. rig count up two in week to Dec. 30 - Baker Hughes
* Oman to reduce crude term volume in sign of OPEC cut
compliance
* Oil to face $60/barrel price cap in 2017 - Reuters poll
By Ethan Lou
Dec 30 Oil prices settled slightly lower on
Friday, the year's last trading day, but attained their biggest
annual gain since 2009, after OPEC and partners agreed to cut
output to reduce a supply overhang that has depressed prices for
two years.
A two-rig rise in the oil rig count in the United States,
the ninth weekly increase in a row, as reported by oilfield
services provider Baker Hughes Inc, added to bearish
sentiments.
But the total count of 525 for the week, the last for the
year, was still below last year's level by 11 rigs.
U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude
futures were down 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $53.72 a barrel,
while Brent fell 3 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $56.82.
"Some profit-taking ... very light trading - a lot of people
have already done what they needed to do for the year." said
Elaine Levin, president of Powerhouse, an energy-specialized
commodities broker in Washington.
Brent rose 52 percent this year and WTI climbed around 45
percent, the largest annual gains since 2009, when the
benchmarks rose 78 percent and 71 percent respectively.
Oil prices have slumped since the summer of 2014 from above
$100 a barrel. The price rout, due to an oversupply thanks in
part to the U.S. shale oil revolution, was accentuated later
that year when Saudi Arabia rejected any deal by the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut
output and instead fought for market share.
But a historic OPEC agreement struck over three months from
September that will reduce production from Jan. 1, marked a
return to the 13-country group's old objective of defending
prices.
Oman told some customers it will reduce term allocations by
5 percent in March, but did not say whether the supply reduction
would continue after that.
The rise in prices can be seen as "proof of international
credibility," for OPEC and partners, said Igor Yusufov, founder
of the Fund Energy investment firm and a former Russian energy
minister.
He said the rise, a "ponderable New Yew present" for
producers, is propelled by expectations of oil demand growth.
Analysts at JBC said major forecasters diverge on their
specific predictions.
"We see a big variation in demand growth assessments for
2017, ranging from +1.22 million bpd (barrels per day) ... to
+1.57 million bpd," they said in a note to clients.
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Kingston, Ontario; Additional
reporting by Sabina Zawadzki in London and Mark Tay in
Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Chizu Nomiyama)