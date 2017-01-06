UPDATE 5-Oil edges up; strong dollar, OPEC doubts make buyers cautious

* Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi both cutting supplies
* Analysts doubt all OPEC producers will implement cuts
* Dollar turns higher after U.S. jobs data
* U.S drillers add oil rigs for 10th week in a row -Baker
Hughes
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds Baker
Hughes data)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
NEW YORK, Jan 6 Oil rose slightly on Friday as
investors bought futures ahead of the weekend, but a strong U.S.
dollar limited gains, as did lingering doubts about whether all
OPEC producers would cut output in line with an agreement.
Trading was choppy, and market players cited end-of-week
position-squaring and relatively low volumes during the first
trading week of the year.
Brent crude futures were trading 15 cents higher at
$57.04 per barrel at 1:15 p.m. EST (1815 GMT), after moving in a
$56.28-to-$57.47 range.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
up 26 cents at $54.02 a barrel, after trading between $53.32 and
$54.32.
The contracts were on track for a slight gain on the week.
"There's a lot of volatility, or at least changes in
direction," ABN Amro senior energy economist Hans van Cleef
said. "People think the long-term trend is up, but after a gain
of a few dollars, they take profit."
The dollar gained broadly after the U.S. non-farm
payrolls report showed slower hiring in December but an increase
in wages, feeding expectations of further interest rate
increases from the Federal Reserve this year.
A stronger greenback makes oil more expensive for holders of
other currencies.
Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia and fellow Gulf members Abu
Dhabi and Kuwait showed signs they were cutting production in
line with an agreement by OPEC and other producers, yet market
watchers have doubts about overall compliance.
"Market balances are unquestionably tightening, but concerns
pertaining to the pace at which the global storage glut will be
drawn down toward historically normal levels will be the focal
point for the year ahead," said Michael Tran, director of energy
strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
"While the market has centered its attention on the notional
size of the announced cuts from both OPEC and Non-OPEC countries
and whether or not the group will deliver on its promises, we
believe that an important factor is being overlooked ... the
deal inadvertently tightens the medium and heavy balances
incrementally more than the light, sweet market."
U.S. energy companies this week added oil rigs for a 10th
week in a row, bringing the total count up to 529, the most
since December 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc
said on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Libby George in London, Henning
Gloystein in SINGAPORE and Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and Susan Thomas)