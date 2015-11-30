The Great Divide - how markets are shaping up ahead of Fed, ECB

* ECB meets on Dec. 3, Fed on Dec. 15-16
* Investors expect sharp divergence in policy
* Dollar, U.S. short-term bond yields have soared
* Euro, short-term euro zone bond yields have dropped
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Nov 30 The U.S. Federal Reserve and
European Central Bank are expected to deliver sharply
contrasting policy decisions next month, reflecting how the
world's two largest economies have moved from the Great
Recession to the Great Divide.
The U.S. and euro zone central banks have been on a similar
path of monetary easing since the financial and economic crisis
of 2007-09. But the Fed is now poised for "liftoff", delivering
its first rise in interest rates for almost a decade, while the
ECB is expected to flood the market with more deflation-busting
stimulus.
These expectations are clearly shown in financial markets.
The dollar and short-term U.S. bond yields have soared, while
the euro and short-term euro zone bond yields have plunged.
The gap between benchmark two-year U.S. and euro zone yields
is its widest since 2006 - the two-year German yield is -0.42
percent while the U.S. yield is just under 1 percent - and the
dollar's value against a basket of currencies is within a
whisker of a peak not seen since 2003.
The euro is on track for its biggest annual loss since the
year of its launch in 1999. It is down 8.5 percent on a
trade-weighted basis so far in 2015 and many analysts expect it
to crash through parity with the dollar next year. Analysts at
Goldman Sachs predict a new low of $0.80 in 2017.
It's rarely been cheaper for companies to raise cash in
euros but the cost of swapping those funds into dollars, the
so-called basis swap rate, is the highest since mid-2012.
The policy divergence reflects the contrasting outlooks; the
Fed appears to believe the U.S. economy has recovered
sufficiently from the crisis and no longer warrants
emergency-level interest rates of zero, while the ECB feels yet
more stimulus is needed to battle deflation.
The ECB is one of 43 central banks to have eased policy this
year when it launched its 1 trillion euro "quantitative easing"
(QE) programme of bond-buying in March.
Economists expect the ECB to extend and expand QE, and cut
the deposit rate even further below zero on Thursday, as
policymakers attempt to get inflation from around zero currently
back up to target just under 2 percent.
Futures markets are pricing in a 77-percent probability the
Fed will raise rates at a Dec. 15-16 meeting. When it comes to
the Fed and market expectations, that's pretty close to being a
nailed-on certainty.
The one big unknown is how aggressively the Fed raise rates,
a crucial factor in determining how far the U.S.-euro divergence
will go.
It's a similar story with the ECB. President Mario Draghi
will have to pull off something spectacular next week to
surprise investors who have high expectations for new policy
measures to stimulate the euro zone economy.
One side effect of the dollar's charge higher since the
middle of last year has been the collapse of oil and metal
prices. Platinum, for example, is at its lowest level in seven
years.
These commodities are priced in dollars, so are often
inversely correlated to the greenback's performance.
As the dollar rises, so commodities fall, which puts
downward pressure on inflation, which spurs more easing from the
ECB and other central banks, which lifts the dollar ... and so
on. It's a tough cycle to break.
Below are some links to charts showing the extent to which
investors are pricing in the growing Fed-ECB divergence.
tmsnrt.rs/1MZkfnB
(Euro zone 2y yield)
tmsnrt.rs/1MZkxdV
(U.S. 2-year yield)
tmsnrt.rs/1MZkAXi
(U.S.-euro zone 2-year yield spread)
tmsnrt.rs/1MZkJtF
(Trade-weighted euro's annual performance)
here
(Euro performance this year)
reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=EUR=
(Reuters euro FX poll)
tmsnrt.rs/1MZk7V5
(3-month euro basis swap)
link.reuters.com/ryk74w
(Crude oil and the dollar)
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Pravin Char)