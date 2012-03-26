CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Global Ports ups dividend as profits rise, debts fall

* Increases FY dividends by $0.21 to $0.39
* Cites increased profit, margin, lower debt
* FY profit rises 23 pct to $147 mln
* Shares climb 2.7 pct, beating market
By John Bowker
MOSCOW, March 26 Russia's Global Ports
hiked its full-year dividend more than expected on Monday and
was confident that an upbeat outlook for economic growth would
deliver a strong performance this year after it cut debts and
increased profits in 2011.
The ports operator, which raised $588 million in a London
Initial Public Offering (IPO) in June, said it would pay an
additional $0.21 per Global Depository Receipt in final
dividends, bringing the total for 2011 to $0.39.
"We have very low debt and enough cash to fund our capital
expenditure and expansion programme," Chief Executive Alexander
Nazarchuk told Reuters, explaining the dividend hike.
The full dividend payment of $61.1 million is more than 40
percent of the company's 2011 net profit, which was more than
the company had previously said it would pay.
Net profit last year was $146.9 million, up 23 percent on
the previous year. The group reduced net debt by 53 percent to
$66 million during 2011.
Global Ports shares were up 2.7 percent at $15.05 by 0932
GMT in a falling market, bang in line with the IPO price of $15.
They reached $16.5 a share earlier this month, and have
outperformed the majority of newly-listed Russian companies,
which have a history of underperformance.
CONFIDENCE
Global Ports, which owns ports in the Baltic and the Far
East that export Russian raw materials including fuel oil, coal
and metals, said a robust economic backdrop in 2012 had
delivered market growth of 12 percent year-on-year in January
and February, making it "optimistic" for the year as a whole.
CEO Nazarchuk said independent market monitor Drewry
Shipping Consultants had forecast 13-18 percent growth for the
full year.
"Russian consumer confidence is strengthening, the Russian
economy is strengthening ... Russia exports raw materials and
imports consumer goods such as electronics, so consumer
confidence is a very relevant metric," he added.
Nazarchuk said the company would focus on increasing
capacity at its port assets in 2012 -- the same growth strategy
as last year -- but was also keen to make acquisitions if the
right deal presented itself.
Full year revenue rose 31 percent in 2011 to $501.3 million,
reflecting higher cargo volumes and improved pricing, the
company said.
Global Ports is 75 percent owned by the private
infrastructure group N-Trans -- controlled by three Russian
billionaires led by Andrei Filatov.
N-Trans also co-owns rail freight group Globaltrans
and bridge and road builder Mostotrest,
which la unched London IPOs in 2008 and 2010 respectively.