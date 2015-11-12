PRECIOUS-Gold dips to near 6-year low, under pressure from Fed

* Gold heads for 11th day of losses in past 12 days
* Platinum hits lowest in nearly 7 years after ETF outflows
* GRAPHIC-Gold/platinum ratio: link.reuters.com/xez92s
(Adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline; updates prices)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 12 Gold fell to its lowest
level since early 2010 on Thursday, under pressure from
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is on track to raise
interest rates next month for the first time in nearly a decade.
Spot gold breached technical support at its July low
of $1,077 an ounce, falling 1 percent to $1,074.26, the lowest
since February 2010 and the eleventh day of losses out of the
last 12. It was down 0.3 percent at $1,082.26 an ounce at 2:40
p.m. EST (1940 GMT).
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down
$3.90 an ounce at $1,081.00.
"We expect prices to fall a little bit further because of
the anticipated rate hike by the Fed in December," Capital
Economics analyst Simona Gambarini said.
The metal has shed more than 5 percent since the start of
November, when an upbeat U.S. jobs report boosted expectations
the Fed will raise rates this year. That would lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting
the dollar.
"There has been so much concentration on when the first hike
is coming, we don't think the debate has moved on to when the
second and third hikes will come," Standard Chartered analyst
Paul Horsnall said.
"We don't think there will be a third hike, and we think in
fact the Fed will be in cutting mode by the end of next year.
That's very positive for gold."
Fed Chair Janet Yellen opened a conference on Thursday but
did not comment on the rate hike timing or the U.S. economy.
Several other Fed officials spoke separately, with New York
Fed President William Dudley saying that waiting for inflation
to pick up before quickly tightening monetary policy heightens
the risk of an economic hard landing.
"Our above-consensus Fed call should push gold prices
towards $1,000 per ounce this year and $900 per ounce in 2016
mainly because of investor position liquidation," said ABN Amro
in a note.
Assets in the biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR
Gold Shares, fell to the lowest since September 2008.
Silver was down 0.7 percent at a fresh 2-1/2-month
low of $14.17. Palladium fell 3 percent to its lowest
since late-August at $555.25 an ounce and platinum
extended losses to $868.75, a near seven-year low. Both platinum
group metals have been hit by outflows from exchange-traded
funds.
"The amount currently held in physically backed ETFs in
platinum and palladium is still high and equivalent to 32
percent and 29 percent of global supply respectively," Natixis
analyst Bernard Dahdah said.
(Additional reporting by Clara Denina.; Editing by Dale Hudson,
William Hardy and Andrew Hay)