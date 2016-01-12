PRECIOUS-Gold falls as stocks rebound in Europe, dollar rises

* Risk appetite returns to skittish markets
* Palladium prices hit fresh 5-1/2 year low
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Jan 12 Gold fell for a third straight
session on Tuesday as a rebound in European and U.S. stock
markets undermined the metal's appeal as a haven from risk, and
as the dollar strengthened against a currency basket.
The metal retreated from a high of $1,099.15 as European
stocks rebounded from an early three-month low, Wall Street
opened higher and the dollar index rose 0.3 percent. The rise in
stocks suggested risk appetite is recovering after last week's
rout.
Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,085.55 an ounce
at 1452 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for February
delivery were down $11.00 an ounce at $1,085.20.
"Gold was down yesterday after stocks came back, and down
again today," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.
"(We're) looking for gold to perhaps get down to the
$1,055-1,060 level as we expect a bounce in the equity markets
to continue on account of earnings that likely will be no worse
then estimates, stabilising macro readings from a number of
countries, including China... and a possible jump in oil."
The metal has retreated after hitting a two-month high on
Friday in a rally driven by a slump in oil prices and world
shares on fears over the health of the Chinese economy.
Its early January rise ran out of steam late last week after
prices hit resistance at their 100-day moving average. Gains
have been capped by concerns over higher U.S. interest rates.
The metal fell more than 10 percent last year, largely on
the back of expectations that the Federal Reserve is set to
normalise U.S. rates. Ultra-low rates, which cut the opportunity
cost of holding gold while weighing on the dollar, were a key
factor driving gold to record highs in 2011.
The Fed raised rates in December and attention has shifted
to how many hikes will follow in 2016.
"The Chinese stock market crash and the unease it's created
... lifted gold prices higher," Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah
said. "But generally, (we expect) gold to be below $1,000 this
year. The market will be focused on what the Fed decides."
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, New York-listed SPDR Gold Shares, rose 2.1 tonnes on
Monday, data from the fund showed.
Among other precious metals, palladium was the
biggest faller, sliding 5 percent to a 5-1/2 year low of $449.55
an ounce in early trade. It was later at $473.50 an ounce, down
1.3 percent.
Silver was down 0.4 percent at $13.80 an ounce, while
platinum was down 0.5 percent at $840.85 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing
by Mark Potter and Tom Heneghan)