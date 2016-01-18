PRECIOUS-Gold steadies, underpinned by stock market weakness, oil slump

* Global stocks still under pressure from growth fears
* Crude oil prices slide to lowest since 2003
* GRAPHIC-Commodities 2016: link.reuters.com/reb25t
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Jan 18 Gold steadied in holiday-thinned
trade on Monday, underpinned by a slide in crude oil prices to
12-year lows and persistent weakness in world stock markets,
which prompted investors to seek assets considered a safe store
of value.
Gains were limited, however, as the dollar firmed and oil
inched up from earlier lows, pointing to a slight cooling of the
risk aversion that lifted gold 1 percent on Friday. U.S. markets
were closed for the Martin Luther King Day holiday.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,088.87 an ounce at
1502 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for February delivery
were down $1.60 at $1,089.10.
Prices have risen nearly 3 percent so far this year after
weak economic data in China and a fresh move lower in the yuan
in early January prompted a sell-off in Chinese stocks, which
spilled over into global markets.
"The market is now re-pricing the overall macro risk through
short covering in the futures market," Julius Baer analyst
Carsten Menke said. "Gold is a natural hedge, or insurance you
look for when your equity market portfolio is a little more
volatile."
Oil prices hit their lowest since late 2003 as the market
braced for additional Iranian exports after the lifting of
sanctions against the country over the weekend.
A rebound in European stocks quickly fizzled out after
markets around the world slumped. Asian equities tumbled to
their lowest since 2011 overnight as investors shunned risky
assets after weak U.S. economic data.
U.S. retail sales fell in December, along with industrial
production.
The renewed weakness in the world's top economy raises
doubts over whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates again in March.
"Clearly there are growing doubts among market participants
that the U.S. Federal Reserve will implement a further rate hike
in March," Commerzbank said in a note.
"If interest rates are not raised in the short term, the
opportunity costs of holding gold will remain low for longer."
Hedge funds and money managers switched to their first
bullish bet in COMEX gold in two months in the week to Jan. 12,
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
Platinum fell to a seven-year low at $812.95, hurt by fears
over global growth. As a largely industrial metal, heavily used
by the auto sector to make catalytic converters, it is more
exposed than gold to concerns over economic weakness.
Platinum was down 1.5 percent at $816.99 an ounce,
while silver was up 0.2 percent at $13.94 and palladium
was up 0.5 percent to $493.45.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila; Editing
by David Goodman and David Evans)