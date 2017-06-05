PRECIOUS-Gold prices hit highest since April after weaker U.S. jobs data

* Dollar hovers close to seven-month low * Palladium hits near three-year peak * Silver marks highest since April 26 (Adds comments, data, updates prices; adds NEW YORK dateline) By Devika Krishna Kumar and Zandi Shabalala NEW YORK/LONDON, June 5 Gold prices steadied after rising to a fresh six-week high on Monday as disappointing jobs data dimmed the prospects for aggressive U.S. interest rate increases, even though it was unlikely to deter a rate hike at this month's Federal Reserve policy meeting. U.S. job growth slowed in May and employment gains in the prior two months were not as strong as previously reported, data showed on Friday, suggesting a loss of momentum in the labor market. U.S. interest rates futures were little changed as a private measure of U.S. services industry activity fell in May within analyst forecasts, with prices declining for the first time since February 2016. Federal funds futures implied traders saw a 96 percent chance the Fed would raise key overnight borrowing costs at its policy meeting next week. Higher interest rates put pressure on gold prices by increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Spot gold was steady at $1,279.11 per ounce by 3:17 p.m. EDT (1917 GMT), after climbing 1.1 percent on Friday. It hit a peak of $1,283.27 early in the session, its highest level since April 21. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 percent to settle at $1,282.70. "The weaker-than-expected U.S. employment report, released on 2 June, boosted gold prices, but has not derailed the likelihood of a rate hike at the June FOMC meeting," Standard Chartered analysts said in a note. U.S. event risk is unlikely to subside before the next FOMC meeting (14 June) given the Comey testimony takes place this week; but across the pond the UK general election and European Central Bank meeting take place on 8 June." Early in the session, gold, seen as a safe-haven, was higher after assailants, in Britain's third Islamist attack in as many months, killed at least seven people in the heart of London. British Prime Minister Theresa May resumes campaigning on Monday for the national election due in three days. The vote is expected to be much tighter than previously predicted. "(European elections have) been an underlying supportive factor for some time, providing some good safe-haven buying but not enough to spark any panic buying. That's why we think things will be relatively subdued," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said. The dollar index, which tracks exchange rates against a basket of six major currencies, kept a lid on gains in bullion by edging higher on Monday. It rose about 0.10 percent after hitting a roughly seven-month low of 96.654 Friday. Elsewhere, palladium hit its strongest level since September 2014 at $849.40. UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said it was likely that technical factors had supported palladium in recent days after the market broke through a previous high. "I am a little bit cautious in the near term and expect setbacks due to elevated speculative positioning and relatively weak car (sales) in the main palladium markets." Silver hit a high of $17.64 an ounce, its strongest since April 26. Platinum was little changed at $952. (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Dale Hudson and Tom Brown)