Sovereign funds pulled $38 bln from global markets in 2016-report

LONDON Feb 20 Sovereign wealth funds pulled
$37.8 billion from global stock and bond markets in 2016, data
from research firm eVestment showed on Monday, although fourth
quarter flows showed a slowdown in the rate of redemptions.
Oil-backed sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) have been under
pressure since oil prices tumbled from their mid-2014
highs of $115 a barrel, and 2016 marks their third year of net
selling.
However, sovereign investors' redemptions from third party
fund managers have slowed year-on-year, down from $45.7 billion
in 2015. The rate of selling steadily reduced over the course of
2016, with fourth quarter redemptions of $4.9 billion, down from
a revised $7.2 billion in the third quarter, eVestment said.
This could be related to a rebound in oil prices from a low
of $27 a barrel in January 2016 to around $57 a barrel in
December after oil producers reached a deal to cut output.
Peter Laurelli, global head of research at eVestment, which
collates data from 4,400 firms managing money on behalf of
institutional investors, highlighted the correlation between oil
prices and flows.
"If you look at when the price of oil began to fall in 2014,
along with the rise in strength of the U.S. dollar, that moment
coincides very closely with the shift of SWF flows to external
institutional managers from positive to negative," he said.
Redemptions peaked in the third quarter of 2015 at $20.1
billion, though there have been no net inflows since second
quarter 2014.
In fourth quarter 2016, the biggest redemptions came in U.S.
equity and global equity mandates, which saw net outflows of
$3.3 billion and $1.1 billion respectively. Passively-managed
emerging market equity mandates lost $1.4 billion.
U.S. and global equity markets have
rallied to record levels since Donald Trump was elected as U.S.
president in November, but Laurelli said decisions to redeem
assets were not short-term in nature.
Fixed income mandates, which had attracted a total $2.5
billion of net inflows in the third quarter, switched to net
outflows of $13.5 million in the fourth quarter.
