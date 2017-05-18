Sovereign funds pull $18.4 billion from global markets in Q1 2017

| LONDON
LONDON May 18 Sovereign wealth funds pulled
$18.4 billion from global stock and bond markets in the first
quarter of 2017, notwithstanding robust equity gains in this
period, data from research firm eVestment showed on Thursday,
Oil-backed sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) have been under
pressure since oil prices tumbled from their mid-2014
highs of $115 to around $52 a barrel, with governments tapping
state funds to close budget gaps.
Global SWF assets effectively stalled at $6.59 trillion in
the 12 months to March 2017, data from research firm Preqin
showed in April, due to a combination of weak markets, low oil
prices and shifts in government policy.
The latest figures from eVestment, which collates data from
around 4,400 firms managing money on behalf of institutional
investors, showed that selling by SWFs resumed in the first
quarter after modest net inflows of $382.3 million in the fourth
quarter of 2016.
Peter Laurelli, global head of research at eVestment, said
small inflows had broken the string of consecutive quarterly net
redemptions, which began in the third quarter of 2014.
He added that the percentage of asset management products
with outflows in the first quarter was the second highest in at
least the last five years, at 70.3 percent. This is just shy of
the 71.2 percent of products with outflows posted in the second
quarter of 2016.
Some $16.9 billion was pulled from equity strategies, with
heavy selling from U.S. equities. These lost $9.5 billion,
whilst global equity strategies lost only $490.6 million, and
global passive equity attracted $1.7 billion.
U.S. and global stock markets
rallied to record levels in the wake of Donald Trump's election
as U.S. president in November, encouraged by his promises to cut
taxes and boost spending.
However, doubts about his ability to deliver on these
promises have grown following problems getting a key healthcare
reform bill passed.
This week the question of whether there was collusion
between Trump's campaign team and Moscow has exploded into a
crisis that may threaten the future of Trump's presidency.
This triggered the biggest one-day fall in U.S.
stocks since Sept. 9.
SWFs also withdrew $1.6 billion from fixed income strategies
with the selling concentrated in U.S. bonds, which suffered $2.5
billion of outflows.
Laurelli said this was not a strike against U.S. credit,
with U.S. corporate bonds attracting $1.5 billion, but rather a
result of a $3.9 billion withdrawal from U.S. short-duration
strategies.
Global fixed income strategies attracted around $1 billion
of net inflows. Emerging market debt also pulled in $123
million, after three consecutive quarters of redemptions.
But emerging market equity mandates continued to suffer
withdrawals, with some $2.1 billion redeemed in the first
quarter.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Gareth Jones)