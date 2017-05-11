Sovereign investors hunt for "unicorns" in Silicon Valley

* $12.4 bln invested in U.S. start-ups in 2016-PitchBook
* QIA plans San Francisco office; Temasek's recently opened
* Combination of direct deals and venture capital funds
* Very successful start-ups known as "unicorns"
* CHART-SWFs and start-ups: tmsnrt.rs/2puKVYU
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, May 11 Sovereign investors are sinking
more money into tech start-ups and opening offices in Silicon
Valley in the hope of bagging a "unicorn" - the rare private
firm that grows in value to over $1 billion.
Sovereign wealth funds (SWFs), which run over $6.59 trillion
in assets, hope that investing at an early stage
will yield outsize returns if the firms enjoy dizzying growth.
But such start-ups can also offer a useful hedge in case
SWF holdings in mature sectors come under threat from digital
disrupters, just as global hotel chains have been undercut by
online room rentals business Airbnb - itself a unicorn.
SWFs made 12 investments last year in U.S. start-ups, worth
$12.4 billion, up from four investments in 2012 worth $202
million, according to data compiled by research firm PitchBook.
Globally, there were 42 deals involving SWFs and start-ups
last year valued at some $16.2 billion, according to the
Sovereign Wealth Lab research centre at Madrid's IE Business
School.
The creation of the $100 billion technology-focused Vision
Fund suggests these numbers will grow. The fund is
a venture between Japan's SoftBank and Saudi's PIF, the latter's
appetite whetted by its $3.5 billion investment in ride-hailing
app Uber.
Last year's deals with SWF participation included
multi-billion dollar funding rounds for companies such as China
Internet Plus and Ant Financial Services, an affiliate of
China's Alibaba.
SCOUTING FOR UNICORNS
How the funds scout out these opportunities varies.
Some SWFs have dedicated venture capital units such as
Temasek's Vertex Ventures, Kuwait's Impulse and Canada's OMERS
Ventures.
But more are opening offices in San Francisco's Silicon
Valley - a hub for tech start-ups - with Qatar Investment
Authority (QIA) the latest to announce plans.
"There are a lot of these unicorns growing at a clip here
faster than anywhere else," said Babak Nikravesh, an SF-based
partner at law firm Hogan Lovells, who represents sovereign
investors. "The returns are outsized returns – and that's what's
driving a number of sovereigns to open here."
According to Fortune, the United States accounted for 101
unicorns in 2016, with China hosting 36, the United Kingdom
eight, and India seven.
GIC and Malaysia's Khazanah already have offices in San
Francisco, while Temasek opened an office in late 2016, and in
January made an $800 million investment in healthcare tech firm
Verily Life Sciences..
"We've been stepping up investments in tech, life sciences
and healthcare, and having a presence in San Francisco helps us
get closer to the companies in these sectors," Paul Ewing-Chow,
an associate director at Temasek, told Reuters by e-mail.
London is also attracting some funds. Khazanah set up in
London last May to target European tech ventures.
GIC, a shareholder in UK-based tech and healthcare incubator
Allied Minds, also has an office in London.
FINDING WINNERS
With fierce competition for the best opportunities, some
SWFs work closely with third-party venture capitalists who
spotlight promising companies.
Recently, Australia's $130 billion Future Fund co-invested
with venture capital firm NEA in Fugue, a start-up working in
cloud computing, and California-based Radiology Partners.
The Australian fund was also among those canny enough to
gain early exposure to unicorns such as Uber, Pinterest, Airbnb
and Snapchat, earning annual returns of well over 20 percent net
of fees from its venture programme.
"Venture is very important to us as it gives us access to
the current innovation and disruption trend," the fund's chief
investment officer Raphael Arndt told a conference in Melbourne
last September.
With digital disruptors continuing to erode the market share
of less innovative old sector companies, from taxi firms to
car-makers, start-ups are an ideal portfolio hedge.
"In banking, (SWFs) invest a lot in fintech, in transport
they invest in driverless cars. They need to balance their
portfolios with the old and the new players," said Javier
Capape, a director at the Sovereign Wealth Lab.
SWFs might spread the risk by seeding several firms in the
same sector. "You can't invest in just one start-up as the risk
is huge – normally they fail eight out of 10 times," he added.
A typical commitment might be only about $5 million-$20
million, but the number of deals is growing as SWFs try to
ensure they pick a winner. GIC has backed several firms in the
electric vehicle sector.
"Valuations can ramp up very quickly," said Nikhil Salvi, a
manager at Aranca, an investment research and analytics firm.
"SWFs are willing to put small stakes in a lot of companies with
the expectation that one or two might become outsize successes -
that can change the portfolio return quite dramatically."
Khazanah earned over $1 billion on its $400 million
investment in China's Alibaba in less than two years ahead of
its New York listing. And GIC participated in a 2015 $400
million funding round for India's Uber rival Ola, which is now
valued at $5 billion.
PATIENCE
But SWFs are not always seeking a quick pay out.
The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) says early
stage investments are a way to support economic activity at
home, while generating commercial returns. It recently backed
U.S. tech unicorns InsideSales.com, and Kabbage, which have
committed to open offices in Ireland.
"Tech investments are particularly appealing to us given
Ireland's strong reputation as a tech hub," ISIF director Eugene
O'Callaghan said, predicting ISIF's tech exposure would grow.
But with 193 unicorns globally worth $681 billion according
to venture capital database CB Insights, some industry
participants worry that a risk bubble is forming. Another fear
is that the Vision Fund will inflate valuations, heightening the
risk that initial public offerings (IPOs) disappoint.
U.S. software company Cloudera, which made its
stock market debut in April, priced well below than the $4.1
billion it was once valued at.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia in Singapore and
Alasdair Pal in London; Editing by Tom Heneghan)