2014年 10月 29日

Fifty countries sign OECD pact to swap tax information

BERLIN Oct 29 Finance ministers and tax chiefs from 50 countries signed an agreement in Berlin on Wednesday to automatically swap tax information as part of the OECD's efforts to improve transparency and combat tax evasion.

"Let's make a joint contribution to more transparency and fairness in our globalised 21st century," Germany Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble at the conference of nearly 100 countries coordinated by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). (Reporting by Stephen Brown, Michelle Martin and Gernot Heller)
